Please define version of tailwindcss templates

HTML & CSS
#1

I search tailwindcss templates for my ads site(just common things).
I found this template

but as it is 2019 year, wonder which tailwindcss version is it ?
If there is a sence to base my work on it ?

Thanks!

#2

Going by this commit it seems to be based on 1.0.4.

1 Like
#3

Seems too old to start any work with it