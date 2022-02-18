Please define version of tailwindcss templates

I search tailwindcss templates for my ads site(just common things).
I found this template
but as it is 2019 year, wonder which tailwindcss version is it ?
If there is a sence to base my work on it ?
Thanks!
Going by this commit it seems to be based on 1.0.4.
Seems too old to start any work with it