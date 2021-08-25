Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
#69

The semicolon tells JavaScript that that’s the end of the statement.
The following are not valid JavaScript statements.

return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
];
#70

This?
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];

#71

That’s better, but you are missing the array that replaced videos.

#72

Here:
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];

#73

And, as there is no videos array anymore because you want it all on one line, you’ll need to also replace videos.length with the length of the array.

#74

Although, you could use the Array find method so that you don’t need to hardcode the length of the array in there. At least I think that might be possible. I’m not sure how random would work in there.

#75

This, or no?
const singleYT = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];

How would it be added?

https://jsfiddle.net/fjhcz837/

#76

That videos.length isn’t going to work because there is no longer any videos array. You’ll need to replace that videos.length with the length of the array.

#77

What does that mean?

What goes where videos is?

length of the array.

What does that mean?

#78

It’s just the length of the array that goes there.

#79

I don’t understand what that means.

I would change videos to what?

#80

Well how many items are in the array? That is how long the array is.

#81

There are two items in the array, so you use the number 2.

I’m surprised that this much hand-holding is needed, but that’s how it goes.

#82

It’s been awhile since I used math.random.

I used it first years ago with the shuffle list.

#83

Math.random() gives a value from 0 to 0.999999
Multiplying that by the array length (2 in this case) gives a value from 0 to 1.999999
Flooring that value removes the decimal value, giving you a value from 0 to 1
That value from 0 to 1 is the valid range of indexes to use for the array.

#84

singleYT is not a function"

https://jsfiddle.net/7sun9whz/1/

  const singleYT = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * 2)];

  function addPlayer(video) {
    const videoID = singleYT();
    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId: videoID,
      width: 640
    };
#85

That makes sense because you are currently invoking it as a function.

#86

How do I fix that?

#87

You fix it by no longer invoking it as if it were a function.

#88

Unexpected ‘[’.

How is that fixed?
https://jsfiddle.net/7sun9whz/3/

        const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI",
            "mnfmQe8Mv1g"
        ][Math.floor(Math.random() * 2)];