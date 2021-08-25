Playing YouTube videos from an array

The semicolon tells JavaScript that that’s the end of the statement.
The following are not valid JavaScript statements.
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
];
The semicolon tells JavaScript that that’s the end of the statement.
The following are not valid JavaScript statements.
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
];
This?
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
That’s better, but you are missing the array that replaced videos.
Here:
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
And, as there is no videos array anymore because you want it all on one line, you’ll need to also replace videos.length with the length of the array.
Although, you could use the Array find method so that you don’t need to hardcode the length of the array in there. At least I think that might be possible. I’m not sure how random would work in there.
This, or no?
const singleYT = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
How would it be added?
That videos.length isn’t going to work because there is no longer any videos array. You’ll need to replace that videos.length with the length of the array.
What does that mean?
What goes where videos is?
length of the array.
What does that mean?
It’s just the length of the array that goes there.
I don’t understand what that means.
I would change videos to what?
Well how many items are in the array? That is how long the array is.
There are two items in the array, so you use the number 2.
I’m surprised that this much hand-holding is needed, but that’s how it goes.
It’s been awhile since I used math.random.
I used it first years ago with the shuffle list.
Math.random() gives a value from 0 to 0.999999
Multiplying that by the array length (2 in this case) gives a value from 0 to 1.999999
Flooring that value removes the decimal value, giving you a value from 0 to 1
That value from 0 to 1 is the valid range of indexes to use for the array.
singleYT is not a function"
https://jsfiddle.net/7sun9whz/1/
const singleYT = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * 2)];
function addPlayer(video) {
const videoID = singleYT();
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID,
width: 640
};
That makes sense because you are currently invoking it as a function.
How do I fix that?
You fix it by no longer invoking it as if it were a function.
Unexpected ‘[’.
How is that fixed?
https://jsfiddle.net/7sun9whz/3/
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g"
][Math.floor(Math.random() * 2)];