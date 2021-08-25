Playing YouTube videos from an array

Can you see now how it follows exactly what I said? That videos is replaced by the array?
Those are some bad doublequotes there. Please use your keyboard to fix them.
This?
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][index];
Step one done:
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][index];
Then replace index from the return with the Math line.
Math line:
Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
This?
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"]Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
No not like that. When removing index you also removed more than you should have.
[index]; to
[ ]; ?
There you’ve also added unwanted space inside of the square brackets. Remove that space from inside of there and you’re then on the right path.
Isn’t the math code supposed to go inside it?
[];
This?
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);];
The semicolon tells JavaScript that that’s the end of the statement.
The following are not valid JavaScript statements.
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
];
This?
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
That’s better, but you are missing the array that replaced videos.
Here:
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
And, as there is no videos array anymore because you want it all on one line, you’ll need to also replace videos.length with the length of the array.
Although, you could use the Array find method so that you don’t need to hardcode the length of the array in there. At least I think that might be possible. I’m not sure how random would work in there.
This, or no?
const singleYT = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
How would it be added?
That videos.length isn’t going to work because there is no longer any videos array. You’ll need to replace that videos.length with the length of the array.
What does that mean?
What goes where videos is?
length of the array.
What does that mean?
It’s just the length of the array that goes there.
I don’t understand what that means.
I would change videos to what?