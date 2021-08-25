Playing YouTube videos from an array

Is this right?
return
videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]
[index];
or this?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
That’s nearly right, but there’s a small detail that’s still putting you wrong.
I recommend that you compare it with the original return statement.
return videos[index];
add
;
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
to
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”];
[index];
Adding a semicolon is exactly the wrong thing to do. The semicolon tells JavaScript that it’s the end of the statement.
Add a space between the comma?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
Adding a space after the comma helps for readability, but you have another space elsewhere that I think breaks the syntax of JavaScript, or at least doesn’t make sense.
These look the same except for the double quotes.
['Apple', 'Banana']
[“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
How is that different from this?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
Please remove the space from between the closing brace of one array and the opening brace of the other array.
This?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”][index];
When I format the code it becomes
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”][index];
Can you see now how it follows exactly what I said? That videos is replaced by the array?
Those are some bad doublequotes there. Please use your keyboard to fix them.
This?
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][index];
Step one done:
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][index];
Then replace index from the return with the Math line.
Math line:
Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
This?
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"]Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
No not like that. When removing index you also removed more than you should have.
[index]; to
[ ]; ?
There you’ve also added unwanted space inside of the square brackets. Remove that space from inside of there and you’re then on the right path.
Isn’t the math code supposed to go inside it?
[];
This?
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);];
The semicolon tells JavaScript that that’s the end of the statement.
The following are not valid JavaScript statements.
return [Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
];