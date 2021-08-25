Playing YouTube videos from an array

I think that we need to get you solid first about what is the array.
The array is this:
videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];
Like this?
return
videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];
[index];
The array is a part of that, but all of that is much more than what the array actually is.
How is this different from what I had?
let fruits = ['Apple', 'Banana']
There’s no significant difference there. It has
-
letas a keyword to declare a variable,
-
fruitsas the variable name,
- the
=equals sign to assign what follows,
- and of course the
[...]array.
Is this right?
return
videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]
[index];
or this?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
That’s nearly right, but there’s a small detail that’s still putting you wrong.
I recommend that you compare it with the original return statement.
return videos[index];
add
;
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
to
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”];
[index];
Adding a semicolon is exactly the wrong thing to do. The semicolon tells JavaScript that it’s the end of the statement.
Add a space between the comma?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
Adding a space after the comma helps for readability, but you have another space elsewhere that I think breaks the syntax of JavaScript, or at least doesn’t make sense.
These look the same except for the double quotes.
['Apple', 'Banana']
[“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
How is that different from this?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
Please remove the space from between the closing brace of one array and the opening brace of the other array.
This?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”][index];
When I format the code it becomes
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”][index];
Can you see now how it follows exactly what I said? That videos is replaced by the array?
Those are some bad doublequotes there. Please use your keyboard to fix them.
This?
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][index];
Step one done:
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][index];
Then replace index from the return with the Math line.
Math line:
Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
This?
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"]Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length);
No not like that. When removing index you also removed more than you should have.