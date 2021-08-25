Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
return array goes here [index];

Like this?
return const videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

I think that we need to get you solid first about what is the array.

The array is this:

videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];

Like this?
return videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

The array is a part of that, but all of that is much more than what the array actually is.

How is this different from what I had?

let fruits = ['Apple', 'Banana']
There’s no significant difference there. It has

  • let as a keyword to declare a variable,
  • fruits as the variable name,
  • the = equals sign to assign what follows,
  • and of course the [...] array.
Is this right?
return videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"] [index];

or this?

return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”] [index];

That’s nearly right, but there’s a small detail that’s still putting you wrong.
I recommend that you compare it with the original return statement.

return videos[index];

add ;
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”] [index];

to

return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”]; [index];

Adding a semicolon is exactly the wrong thing to do. The semicolon tells JavaScript that it’s the end of the statement.

Add a space between the comma?

return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”] [index];

Adding a space after the comma helps for readability, but you have another space elsewhere that I think breaks the syntax of JavaScript, or at least doesn’t make sense.

These look the same except for the double quotes.
['Apple', 'Banana']

[“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]

How is that different from this?

return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”] [index];

Please remove the space from between the closing brace of one array and the opening brace of the other array.

This?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”][index];

When I format the code it becomes
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”][index];

Can you see now how it follows exactly what I said? That videos is replaced by the array?

Those are some bad doublequotes there. Please use your keyboard to fix them.

This?

return ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g"][index];

