Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
#37

My approach here might not seem to be all that helpful, but I’m attempting to educate you about some fundamentals of JavaScript that you don’t understand.

2 Likes
#38

Only this?
"0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"

#39

That is the contents of the array. The array itself include square brackets around it.

#40

This was step one.

Replace videos from the return with the array.

You said only replace videos, you didn’t say to do anything besides that.

1 Like
#41

That’s what I did here, but you said it is wrong.

return ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

Should I delete return and index?

#42

I can clearly see that there are two different things that you’ve done there that are additional to what is required.

#43

return array goes here [index];

1 Like
#44

Like this?
return const videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

#45

I think that we need to get you solid first about what is the array.

#46

The array is this:

videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];

Like this?
return videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

#47

The array is a part of that, but all of that is much more than what the array actually is.

#48

How is this different from what I had?

let fruits = ['Apple', 'Banana']
#49

There’s no significant difference there. It has

  • let as a keyword to declare a variable,
  • fruits as the variable name,
  • the = equals sign to assign what follows,
  • and of course the [...] array.
#50

Is this right?
return videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"] [index];

or this?

return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”] [index];

#51

That’s nearly right, but there’s a small detail that’s still putting you wrong.
I recommend that you compare it with the original return statement.

#52

return videos[index];

add ;
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”] [index];

to

return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”]; [index];

#53

Adding a semicolon is exactly the wrong thing to do. The semicolon tells JavaScript that it’s the end of the statement.

#54

Add a space between the comma?

return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”] [index];

#55

Adding a space after the comma helps for readability, but you have another space elsewhere that I think breaks the syntax of JavaScript, or at least doesn’t make sense.

#56

These look the same except for the double quotes.
['Apple', 'Banana']

[“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]

1 Like