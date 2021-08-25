Playing YouTube videos from an array

When I said that the array is the square brackets and that which is contained inside of them, why are you also including stuff that is outside of the array?
My approach here might not seem to be all that helpful, but I’m attempting to educate you about some fundamentals of JavaScript that you don’t understand.
Only this?
"0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"
That is the contents of the array. The array itself include square brackets around it.
This was step one.
Replace videos from the return with the array.
You said only replace videos, you didn’t say to do anything besides that.
That’s what I did here, but you said it is wrong.
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];
Should I delete return and index?
I can clearly see that there are two different things that you’ve done there that are additional to what is required.
return array goes here
[index];
Like this?
return
const videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];
[index];
I think that we need to get you solid first about what is the array.
The array is this:
videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];
Like this?
return
videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];
[index];
The array is a part of that, but all of that is much more than what the array actually is.
How is this different from what I had?
let fruits = ['Apple', 'Banana']
There’s no significant difference there. It has
-
letas a keyword to declare a variable,
-
fruitsas the variable name,
- the
=equals sign to assign what follows,
- and of course the
[...]array.
Is this right?
return
videos = ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]
[index];
or this?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
That’s nearly right, but there’s a small detail that’s still putting you wrong.
I recommend that you compare it with the original return statement.
return videos[index];
add
;
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
to
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”,“mnfmQe8Mv1g”];
[index];
Adding a semicolon is exactly the wrong thing to do. The semicolon tells JavaScript that it’s the end of the statement.
Add a space between the comma?
return [“0dgNc5S8cLI”, “mnfmQe8Mv1g”]
[index];
Adding a space after the comma helps for readability, but you have another space elsewhere that I think breaks the syntax of JavaScript, or at least doesn’t make sense.