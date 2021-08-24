Playing YouTube videos from an array

How this works is, you click on the cover and it plays one video after another from an array.
https://jsfiddle.net/3aj02byv/
There’s duplication in the code which I think can be removed.
(function init() {
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
let videoList = [];
const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
let videoList = [];
function onStateChange(evt) {
if (evt.data)
{
return;
}
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function (a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
player.loadVideoById(id);
}