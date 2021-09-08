Playing YouTube videos from an array

asasass: asasass: How do I add it in to the code? https://jsfiddle.net/m20orbqh/

With jsFiddle there is no good way to add the function into the code, other than to copy the function and paste it where you want it. Still, that means that you’ll have a separate jsFiddle page with the tests for that function.

For the first test, we just want to figure out what happens when we call combinePlayerOptions with no parameters at all. Because we intend it to combine different objects and return a combined object, it makes sense that the function should just return an empty object when none are given to it.

describe("combinePlayerOptions", function () { it("with no parameters, gives an object", function () { const combined = combinePlayerOptions(); expect(combined).to.be.an("Object"); }); });

The test tells us: “ReferenceError: combinePlayerOptions is not defined” which makes sense, as we don’t have that function yet. Let’s create it at the top of the code.

function combinePlayerOptions() { }

The test now tells us: AssertionError: expected undefined to be an object which is because we aren’t returning anything yet from the function.

function combinePlayerOptions() { return {}; }

The tests now pass and we have the fundamentals in place for combinePlayerOptions. https://jsfiddle.net/1zkow8x9/1/

The rest of it is adding more tests and updating the function so that it passes all of the tests, which I’ll get to in the next posts.