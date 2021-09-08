Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
It looks like you’ve shot yourself in the foot by removing code from the init section.

  function init() {
    Object.assign(defaults);
  }

An init parameter is required, ideally called playerOptions, and that needs to be added to the assign statement.

Luckily I have this to see what was removed.
https://jsfiddle.net/cna65Lwr/

I was trying to be careful.

I have controls set to on:

  managePlayer.init({
    playerVars: {
      controls: 1
    }
  });

When they are on, I will know it is working.

  function init() {
    Object.assign(defaults.playerVars);
  }

I don’t know what else needs to be added back.
https://jsfiddle.net/awnbr2j6/

I figured it out.

Changed from this:
https://jsfiddle.net/ngpubyq9/

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    const defaultOptions = defaults;
    const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
    defaults.playerVars = playerVars;
    return defaults;
  }

  function init() {
    Object.assign(defaults);
  }

To this:
https://jsfiddle.net/awnbr2j6/4/

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    const defaultOptions = defaults.playerVars;
    const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
    playerVars.playerVars = playerVars;
    return playerVars;
}

    function init(playerVars) {
    Object.assign(defaults.playerVars, playerVars);
  }
With that code.

This doesn’t work in the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/0pc49nqb/2/

It gets disabled.

  managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    start: 40
  });

start: 40 still works with this:
https://jsfiddle.net/6ug2r7xt/3/

  let hasShuffled = false;

    function onStateChange(event) {
        const player = event.target;

        if (!hasShuffled) {
            player.setShuffle(true);
            player.playVideoAt(0);
            hasShuffled = true;
        }
    }
With the above code it shouldn’t be playerVars as the init parameter. That should be playerOptions instead. That way you can assign to defaults just the playerOptions and it works.

Is this what you mean?
https://jsfiddle.net/c4nz7qa9/1/

    function init(playerOptions) {
    Object.assign(defaults.playerVars, playerOptions);
  }
After adding a looping option, the middle playlist video stopped working.

https://jsfiddle.net/gm94orne/1/

  function setLooping(defaults, video) {
    defaults.playerVars.loop = 1;
    defaults.playerVars.playlist = video.dataset.id;
  }

  function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
    const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
    const defaults = {
      height: 640,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId,
      width: 360
    };
    defaults.playerVars = {
      playlist: playlist || undefined
    };

    defaults.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };

    const defaultVars = defaults.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    defaults.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    setLooping(defaults, video);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, defaults);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

Should be how it works.
loop:1 enabled
loop:0 disabled

The video loops, but there is not a way for you to tell it not to loop inside the managePlayer.

by default it should be disabled, unless stated: loop:1.

  managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    loop:1
  });
Right now you are dumping all of the playerOptions into the playerVars area, where none of it is intended to go.

Get rid of the playerVars (keeping defaults) and that will be what I mean.

Once you have that done correctly we can move on to other things from there.

Like this? That looks better.
https://jsfiddle.net/12u8n7aq/3/

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    const defaultOptions = defaults.playerVars;
    const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    return defaults;
  }

  function init(playerOptions) {
    Object.assign(defaults, playerOptions);
  }

If the above is good, I added the looping code to it.

Here
https://jsfiddle.net/8zcthL2b/1/

This is what I added, after I did that, the middle playlist video does not go on.

  function setLooping(defaults, video) {
    defaults.playerVars.loop = 1;
    defaults.playerVars.playlist = video.dataset.id;
  }

setLooping(defaults, video);

  defaults.playerVars = {
    loop: 0,
}

  managePlayer.add(".playc", {
    loop: 1
  });
No that’s not good yet because anytime playerOptions contains playerVars, that destroys the existing defaults.playerVars.

As you might be able to tell by now, combining objects is tricky to do right.

There is a good solution to all of this though. There’s a code library out there that’s well designed to make it easy for us to combine objects. Shall we take a look at that instead.

What is the best I can get Code 1 & Code 2 to be short of using a code library?

Both codes currently work as they are, but both may need to be written a little differently, is what you may be saying.

Work as they are, meaning, the settings and playlists all work in the codes.

Whichever code you would like to start with first, unless, the instructions to adjust both would be simple to do.

Code 1 uses this:
https://jsfiddle.net/c0a7kdws/

const defaults = {
    playerOptions: {
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      }
    }
  };

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
    const playerOptions = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
    return playerOptions;
  }

  function init(playerOptions) {
    Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
  }

Code 2 uses this:
https://jsfiddle.net/xs9gL24c/

  const defaults = {};
  defaults.playerVars = {
    autoplay: 0,
    controls: 0,
    disablekb: 1,
    enablejsapi: 1,
    fs: 0,
    iv_load_policy: 3
  };

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    const defaultOptions = defaults.playerVars;
    const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
    defaults.playerVars = playerVars;
    return defaults;
  }
 
  function init(playerOptions) {
    Object.assign(defaults, playerOptions);
  }
That would be achieved by us creating a separate function to combine two sets of playerOptions.

The function should have two parameters, one for the target object and one for the source object. Inside of the function we assign to the target object the source object. Then after that, we assign to the target playerVars the source playerVars. That function should be suitable to be used in several places throughout the code.

The code might seem to be working, but the playerVars are currently not working properly in the code.

Is this better?

I just fixed Code 2

Added: defaults.playerVars = playerVars;

Now the playerVars are working.
https://jsfiddle.net/xs9gL24c/

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    const defaultOptions = defaults.playerVars;
    const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
    defaults.playerVars = playerVars;
    return defaults;
  }

Which is now inline with Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/c0a7kdws/

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
    const playerOptions = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
    return playerOptions;
  }

.playa & .playc

have
start: 45;

Which allows me to test the settings after I make changes in the code.

If those don’t work, it means I messed up somewhere.

It’s hard for me to figure these out because, I only go by, if I place one thing somewhere and everything works, I think there is nothing wrong.

The only way I can tell if something is wrong, is if the code stops working.

That is a significant problem. There are good solutions to that. Most programmers use automatic tests to ensure that nothing important gets missed out. That way you don’t risk forgetting things with manual tests.

Right now you seem to be stumbling around in the dark.
Shall I take you through the proper way to deal with things?

Yes.

#377

The proper way is to run your own development server. That can be done on basically any personal computer using something called Node. Frequently that is paired with an online code repository such as GitHub, so that as you make successful updates to your local code, you can push those changes to that remote code repository.

The idea there is that you have multiple environments. One may be for development, another for testing, another for staging, another for production.,

As a part of that, tests are used to help ensure that the local code does what is expected of it, before pushing that code to the remote repository. There are several different ways of doing tests, such as Mocha, Jest, Jasmine, the list goes on.

The trouble though is that most of those things tend to be what you resist. However, using jsFiddle we can do some basic testing to help us develop a combinePlayerOptions function that works properly for us. The tests can remain on that jsFiddle page, and the final function can then be copied without the tests and put where you need it.

Are you ready to get started using jsFiddle?

Yes I am ready to begin.

#379

When we use tests to help us develop the code, it’s important that we don’t go for the gold. Instead we should circle all around it checking different things that are related to the final goal. That way we can gradually build up the different bits and pieces that are needed to achieve the final goal.

To start with, we’ll to an initial test simple test, to ensure that our testing stuff is all working properly. As Jest, arguably the most popular of the testing frameworks, requires running in Node, we’ll instead go for a testing framework that can run standalone in a browser. There are a couple of viable solutions for that, one being Jasmine, and the other being Mocha+Chai. Jasmine doesn’t seem to work well with JSFiddle, so it’s on to Mocha+Chai where Mocha is the testing framework, and Chai provides the assertions about what we expect to be

On the jsFiddle page I can search the resources for Mocha and press the symbol to use it. I also search for Mocha again so that I can use the .css version of the file too. That helps to make the screen look nice. I can also search for Chai and use that too. jsFiddle now has three resources listed, two for Mocha (js and css), and one for Chai.

In the HTML section of the page we only want a div for mocha, where the test results will be shown.

<div id="mocha"></div>

In the JS part we init mocha and chai, and tell mocha to run.

mocha.setup("bdd");
const expect = chai.expect();

mocha.run();

Above the run is where we’ll put our tests. It’s usually best to start with a simple test that true equal true, to check that all of the testing stuff is working properly.

describe("initial test", function () {
    it("checks a true case", function () {
        expect(true).to.equal(true);
    });
});

Even that simple test has helped me to catch an error. I’m told TypeError: expect is not a function because I messed up the chai part of the code. We shouldn’t invoke expect when doing that. Instead it us only the expect property that we assign instead.

// const expect = chai.expect();
const expect = chai.expect;

The test now works, and we are in a good place to remove that initial test and put in our proper first test for the combinePlayerOptions function.

Here is how jsFiddle looks with that initial test in place. https://jsfiddle.net/1zkow8x9/

#380

How do I add it in to the code? https://jsfiddle.net/m20orbqh/

Where does it go?

#381

With jsFiddle there is no good way to add the function into the code, other than to copy the function and paste it where you want it. Still, that means that you’ll have a separate jsFiddle page with the tests for that function.

For the first test, we just want to figure out what happens when we call combinePlayerOptions with no parameters at all. Because we intend it to combine different objects and return a combined object, it makes sense that the function should just return an empty object when none are given to it.

describe("combinePlayerOptions", function () {
    it("with no parameters, gives an object", function () {
        const combined = combinePlayerOptions();
        expect(combined).to.be.an("Object");
    });
});

The test tells us: “ReferenceError: combinePlayerOptions is not defined” which makes sense, as we don’t have that function yet. Let’s create it at the top of the code.

function combinePlayerOptions() {
}

The test now tells us: AssertionError: expected undefined to be an object which is because we aren’t returning anything yet from the function.

function combinePlayerOptions() {
    return {};
}

The tests now pass and we have the fundamentals in place for combinePlayerOptions. https://jsfiddle.net/1zkow8x9/1/

The rest of it is adding more tests and updating the function so that it passes all of the tests, which I’ll get to in the next posts.