Playing YouTube videos from an array

There are a few issues with the cleaned up code.

The hasShuffled part of this code is an ugly hack.

let hasShuffled = false; function onStateChange(event) { const player = event.target; if (!hasShuffled) { player.setShuffle(true); player.playVideoAt(0); hasShuffled = true; } }

Not only is it an ugly hack, but it’s broken. It doesn’t shuffle anything until you start interacting with the player, at which point it likely changes the video you wanted to start, into something else.

Instead of that, the onPlayerReady event runs only once for each video, so we can easily shuffle the playlist and check autoplay to find out if we should immediately stop it or let it play. That way if autoplay is off, the visual display updates to show which video is lined up to be first.

As there are no good examples of code out there that does this, here is the code to achieve that.

function shufflePlaylist(player) { player.setShuffle(true); player.playVideoAt(0); }

Then because that proper shuffle plays the video, we can check if autoplay is set, and stop the video immediately if autoplay hasn’t been set to 1. That way everything keeps working as expected.

function getPlayerOptions(player) { return Object.values(player.i)[0]; } function checkAutoplay(player) { const playerOptions = getPlayerOptions(player); if (playerOptions.playerVars.autoplay !== 1) { player.stopVideo(); } }

We can then use both of those in the onPlayerReady function.

function onPlayerReady(event) { const player = event.target; player.setVolume(100); // percent shufflePlaylist(player); checkAutoplay(player); }

Are there any issues with the shuffling and autoplaying in this code? https://jsfiddle.net/bsfj2otc/1/