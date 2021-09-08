Playing YouTube videos from an array

Thanks, didn’t notice that.
Fixed:
iv_load_policy: 3,
https://jsfiddle.net/okzcynda/
Are there steps involved in allowing those to be separated in the code?
Here is the code in question:
const config = {
height: 600,
width: 360
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
};
Those shouldn’t be called config. They should be called defaults instead.
You can also use the managePlayer.init() method to change any of those defaults. You could even remove all of those defaults from the managePlayer code, but would need to use managePlayer.init() to set any defaults that you want to have in place.
Everything I removed from the code
https://jsfiddle.net/cna65Lwr/
Cleaned up code: no jslint errors
https://jsfiddle.net/6ug2r7xt/3/
Did I do a good job, and can the cleaned up code be improved?
2nd Question:
When controls are set to 0 here
They can still be viewed:
https://jsfiddle.net/mg9z62qp/1/
controls: 0,
Something is not right in that code, which is set up differently.
I am not sure where I messed up there.
Can you help me figure this out, I am not sure what needs to be changed.
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
height: 600,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
width: 360
}
};
Is this the right spot I am supposed to be looking in?
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
// settings should now only consist of playerVars
const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
return playerOptions;
}
There are a few issues with the cleaned up code.
The hasShuffled part of this code is an ugly hack.
let hasShuffled = false;
function onStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
Not only is it an ugly hack, but it’s broken. It doesn’t shuffle anything until you start interacting with the player, at which point it likely changes the video you wanted to start, into something else.
Instead of that, the onPlayerReady event runs only once for each video, so we can easily shuffle the playlist and check autoplay to find out if we should immediately stop it or let it play. That way if autoplay is off, the visual display updates to show which video is lined up to be first.
As there are no good examples of code out there that does this, here is the code to achieve that.
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
}
Then because that proper shuffle plays the video, we can check if autoplay is set, and stop the video immediately if autoplay hasn’t been set to 1. That way everything keeps working as expected.
function getPlayerOptions(player) {
return Object.values(player.i)[0];
}
function checkAutoplay(player) {
const playerOptions = getPlayerOptions(player);
if (playerOptions.playerVars.autoplay !== 1) {
player.stopVideo();
}
}
We can then use both of those in the onPlayerReady function.
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
shufflePlaylist(player);
checkAutoplay(player);
}
Are there any issues with the shuffling and autoplaying in this code? https://jsfiddle.net/bsfj2otc/1/
I am stuck on this.
I don’t know how to make adjustments to
managePlayer.init
In this code:
https://jsfiddle.net/ngpubyq9/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
height: 600,
width: 360
};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
How would I add:
This
defaults.playerVars = {
To here?
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1
}
});
Right now, managePlayer doesn’t work.
I forgot to make adjustments to that.
I tried this:
managePlayer.init({
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 1
};
});
and this:
managePlayer.init({
defaults.playerVars: {
autoplay: 1
};
});
Those did not work, or I was doing it wrong.
It looks like you’ve shot yourself in the foot by removing code from the init section.
function init() {
Object.assign(defaults);
}
An init parameter is required, ideally called playerOptions, and that needs to be added to the assign statement.
Luckily I have this to see what was removed.
https://jsfiddle.net/cna65Lwr/
I was trying to be careful.
I have controls set to on:
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
controls: 1
}
});
When they are on, I will know it is working.
function init() {
Object.assign(defaults.playerVars);
}
I don’t know what else needs to be added back.
https://jsfiddle.net/awnbr2j6/
I figured it out.
Changed from this:
https://jsfiddle.net/ngpubyq9/
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const defaultOptions = defaults;
const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
defaults.playerVars = playerVars;
return defaults;
}
function init() {
Object.assign(defaults);
}
To this:
https://jsfiddle.net/awnbr2j6/4/
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerVars;
const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
playerVars.playerVars = playerVars;
return playerVars;
}
function init(playerVars) {
Object.assign(defaults.playerVars, playerVars);
}
With that code.
This doesn’t work in the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/0pc49nqb/2/
It gets disabled.
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
start: 40
});
start: 40 still works with this:
https://jsfiddle.net/6ug2r7xt/3/
let hasShuffled = false;
function onStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
With the above code it shouldn’t be playerVars as the init parameter. That should be playerOptions instead. That way you can assign to defaults just the playerOptions and it works.
Is this what you mean?
https://jsfiddle.net/c4nz7qa9/1/
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults.playerVars, playerOptions);
}
After adding a looping option, the middle playlist video stopped working.
https://jsfiddle.net/gm94orne/1/
function setLooping(defaults, video) {
defaults.playerVars.loop = 1;
defaults.playerVars.playlist = video.dataset.id;
}
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const defaults = {
height: 640,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId,
width: 360
};
defaults.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
defaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultVars = defaults.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
defaults.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
setLooping(defaults, video);
const player = new YT.Player(video, defaults);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
Should be how it works.
loop:1 enabled
loop:0 disabled
The video loops, but there is not a way for you to tell it not to loop inside the managePlayer.
by default it should be disabled, unless stated: loop:1.
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
loop:1
});
Right now you are dumping all of the playerOptions into the playerVars area, where none of it is intended to go.
Get rid of the playerVars (keeping defaults) and that will be what I mean.
Once you have that done correctly we can move on to other things from there.
Like this? That looks better.
https://jsfiddle.net/12u8n7aq/3/
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
return defaults;
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults, playerOptions);
}
If the above is good, I added the looping code to it.
Here
https://jsfiddle.net/8zcthL2b/1/
This is what I added, after I did that, the middle playlist video does not go on.
function setLooping(defaults, video) {
defaults.playerVars.loop = 1;
defaults.playerVars.playlist = video.dataset.id;
}
setLooping(defaults, video);
defaults.playerVars = {
loop: 0,
}
managePlayer.add(".playc", {
loop: 1
});
No that’s not good yet because anytime playerOptions contains playerVars, that destroys the existing defaults.playerVars.
As you might be able to tell by now, combining objects is tricky to do right.
There is a good solution to all of this though. There’s a code library out there that’s well designed to make it easy for us to combine objects. Shall we take a look at that instead.
What is the best I can get Code 1 & Code 2 to be short of using a code library?
Both codes currently work as they are, but both may need to be written a little differently, is what you may be saying.
Work as they are, meaning, the settings and playlists all work in the codes.
Whichever code you would like to start with first, unless, the instructions to adjust both would be simple to do.
Code 1 uses this:
https://jsfiddle.net/c0a7kdws/
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
}
}
};
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
return playerOptions;
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
}
Code 2 uses this:
https://jsfiddle.net/xs9gL24c/
const defaults = {};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerVars;
const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
defaults.playerVars = playerVars;
return defaults;
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults, playerOptions);
}
That would be achieved by us creating a separate function to combine two sets of playerOptions.
The function should have two parameters, one for the target object and one for the source object. Inside of the function we assign to the target object the source object. Then after that, we assign to the target playerVars the source playerVars. That function should be suitable to be used in several places throughout the code.
The code might seem to be working, but the playerVars are currently not working properly in the code.
Is this better?
I just fixed Code 2
Added:
defaults.playerVars = playerVars;
Now the playerVars are working.
https://jsfiddle.net/xs9gL24c/
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerVars;
const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings);
defaults.playerVars = playerVars;
return defaults;
}
Which is now inline with Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/c0a7kdws/
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, playerOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars;
return playerOptions;
}
.playa & .playc
have
start: 45;
Which allows me to test the settings after I make changes in the code.
If those don’t work, it means I messed up somewhere.
It’s hard for me to figure these out because, I only go by, if I place one thing somewhere and everything works, I think there is nothing wrong.
The only way I can tell if something is wrong, is if the code stops working.
That is a significant problem. There are good solutions to that. Most programmers use automatic tests to ensure that nothing important gets missed out. That way you don’t risk forgetting things with manual tests.
Right now you seem to be stumbling around in the dark.
Shall I take you through the proper way to deal with things?
Yes.