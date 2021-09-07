Playing YouTube videos from an array

Does anything need to be removed or adjusted in the code from this point on?
https://jsfiddle.net/v5up417y/
if the answer is no.
Next what I want to do is work on this part.
or is that good the way it is?
https://jsfiddle.net/1hjskb30/
Is this able to stay the way it is?
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
playerVars: {}
}
};
Code
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onStateChange
},
height: 600,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
playlist: playlist || undefined,
rel: 0
},
videoId,
width: 360
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
playerVars: {}
}
};