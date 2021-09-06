Playing YouTube videos from an array

Delving deeper into what’s causing the problem at https://jsfiddle.net/jwbrg2p1/2/, the createPlayerOptions function receives a settings object with the following:

{ height: 207, width: 277 }

That is all good and expected.

What is returned from the createPlayerOptions function is the following broken object.

{ height: 600 playerVars: { height: 600 playerVars: { autoplay: 0 } width: 360 } width: 360 }

That’s quite messed up, and is quite different from what it should be doing.

What should be happening is that a combined version of both the settings and the managePlayer config should be returned instead, without changing anything about that config.

It’s possible to fix that, but it would be easier to copy over an already working version of the createPlayerOptions function.