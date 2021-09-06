Playing YouTube videos from an array

I got it working here, no jslint errors.

Does that look good to you,

Is there anything else you would do, any other adjustments needed?

Playlist and settings both work.

https://jsfiddle.net/v5up417y/

function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) { const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds; const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join(); const defaults = { playerOptions: { events: { "onReady": onPlayerReady, "onStateChange": onStateChange }, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", playerVars: { playlist: playlist || undefined }, videoId } }; const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions; const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars; const playerVars = settings.playerVars; const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings); playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars); const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions); players.push(player); return player; } return { addPlayer }; }()); const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { const defaults = { playerOptions: { height: 600, playerVars: { autoplay: 0, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, enablejsapi: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, rel: 0 }, width: 360 } }; function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); } function createPlayerOptions(settings) { function paramInOptions(opts, param) { if (settings[param] !== undefined) { opts[param] = settings[param]; delete settings[param]; } return opts; } const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"]; const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions; const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {}); const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred); // settings should now only consist of playerVars const defaultPlayerVars = defaultOptions.playerVars; const playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultPlayerVars, settings); playerOptions.playerVars = playerVars; return playerOptions; } function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); if (!videoIds) { videoIds = video.dataset.id; } const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings); return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds); } function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) { return function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds); wrapper.player = player; }; } function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) { const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); } function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) { const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length); const videoId = videoIds[index]; const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); } function init(playerOptions) { Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions); } return { add: addPlayer, addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo, init }; }());

2nd Question: If the above is good,

Can I do this?

What I did was move all the playerOptions

from: const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {

and placed them in here:

function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {

If I can, and that is good, is there anything you would change?

Can further improvements be made from this point?

no jslint errors and the code works.

https://jsfiddle.net/1hjskb30/

Would this stay as it is, or would it be changed?

const defaults = { playerOptions: { playerVars: {} } };

Code