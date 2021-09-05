Playing YouTube videos from an array

When the playerOptions are being assigned, the settings are overwriting the defaultOptions.

That is all good and correct, except for when it comes to the playerVars. The default playerVars are being completely destroyed and replaced by the settings playerVars.

How we deal with that is to separately define some new variables called defaultVars and playerVars and combine them together as playerOptions.playerVars.

The code at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem shows that being done.