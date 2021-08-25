Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
this
return videos[index];

to this?

return ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];[index];
No, not like that. You’re nearly there. Can you spot where you went wrong there?

1st removed videos
return [index];

Next the array
["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];

Goes where videos once was.
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

Like this?
return ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"] [index];

Some of what you said is the array, actually isn’t.

Just this?

"0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"

Like this?
return "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"; [index];

Now you have removed the square brackets which are also part of an array. Those shouldn’t be removed.

Like this?

return ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

When I said that the array is the square brackets and that which is contained inside of them, why are you also including stuff that is outside of the array?

My approach here might not seem to be all that helpful, but I’m attempting to educate you about some fundamentals of JavaScript that you don’t understand.

Only this?
"0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"

That is the contents of the array. The array itself include square brackets around it.

This was step one.

Replace videos from the return with the array.

You said only replace videos, you didn’t say to do anything besides that.

That’s what I did here, but you said it is wrong.

return ["0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

Should I delete return and index?

I can clearly see that there are two different things that you’ve done there that are additional to what is required.

return array goes here [index];

Like this?
return const videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

I think that we need to get you solid first about what is the array.

The array is this:

videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"];

Like this?
return videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI","mnfmQe8Mv1g"]; [index];

The array is a part of that, but all of that is much more than what the array actually is.

How is this different from what I had?

let fruits = ['Apple', 'Banana']