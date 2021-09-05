Playing YouTube videos from an array

Let’s see how both are set up.
These are the only differences in each code.
Both codes are set up exactly the same way, except for 1 difference.
Code 1 Playlist not working, Settings work.
https://jsfiddle.net/xvq8yup2/
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
Code 2 Playlist works, Settings don’t work
https://jsfiddle.net/xvq8yup2/2/
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
Code 1
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
Code 2
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
}