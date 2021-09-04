Playing YouTube videos from an array

None of those.
The preferred variable contains a subset of the settings, that are suitable for being Player options.
What you should do next is, just below the
preferred line, replace settings with the word
preferred.
I did that here:
If that looks good to you we can move on to Playlist
https://jsfiddle.net/cenubwrm/1/
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
const defaultOptions = config;
const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
// settings should now only consist of playerVars
const playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, settings);
config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, playerVars);
return config;
}
As I understand it:
and this is to do a playlist:
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
width: 277
});
Playlist is not working in the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/cenubwrm/2/
With managePlayer.add, the playlist is the third parameter that you use.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
The first parameter is the video selector
The second parameter is the player options and player vars
The third parameter is either a string for one video, or an array of strings for multiple videos.
I wouldn’t be doing this for a playlist, I would be doing something else?
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
addRandom is working, playlist is not working.
https://jsfiddle.net/uvd48syr/
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
width: 277
});
It is not a playlist that’s given to the function. It is an array of strings that is given to the function.
The function receives it as videoIds:
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
and after that one of the strings is retrieved from the array.
At no time with addRandom is any of it a playlist.
When using managePlayer.add with an array of strings that you intend to be a playlist, those are still received by the addPlayer function as an array of strings in the videoIds parameter.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
It is after that if the videoids are to be used as a playlist, that they get joined together to be the playlist.
How do I get a playlist to work in here?
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
width: 277
});
Is this able to work like this?
One being a random song from a string, and the other being a playlist?
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
width: 277
});
I don’t understand how to have a playlist work in the code?
What am I supposed to do?
For playlist to work in the code, I am supposed to do what?
What is the first step?
https://jsfiddle.net/uvd48syr/
For a playlist to work you are supposed to leave it as the third parameter, as an array of strings.
Once you have it as an array of strings, there is something extra that you need to do in the videoPlayer’s addPlayer function to get things working, and that is to join them together when assigning them to the playlist variable.
It was back at post #182 where the correct way to join the playlist and use it in playerVars was shown.
I did the join part:
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
playlist still not working:
What am I doing wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/canouq7t/
When the playerOptions are being assigned, the settings are overwriting the defaultOptions.
That is all good and correct, except for when it comes to the playerVars. The default playerVars are being completely destroyed and replaced by the settings playerVars.
How we deal with that is to separately define some new variables called defaultVars and playerVars and combine them together as playerOptions.playerVars.
The code at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem shows that being done.
There is no video showing in the jsitor code so it is hard to tell if it works or if it doesn’t.
Will these still be able to be separated?
I have them separated to keep them organized.
https://jsfiddle.net/canouq7t/
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
This doesn’t look organized as it is above.
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist: playlist || undefined
},
videoId
}
};
I got it working here:
How do I have the playlist play in a random order?
The videos keep playing in the same order.
Will setShuffle not work in the code?
Will a new method need to be found?
I’m stuck on figuring this out.
https://jsfiddle.net/z1tgbcn7/3/
function shufflePlaylist(player) {
player.setShuffle(true);
player.playVideoAt(0);
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
shufflePlaylist(player);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id, ) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist: playlist || undefined
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
Would using this work?
I was looking at this:
I think that it’s not working in that code because you have removed the events from the player options.
With no events means no onPlayerReady. With no onPlayerReady means no shuffle.
I need to get settings to work in this 1st code.
Playlist now working properly, settings are not.
https://jsfiddle.net/L7bxjs5r/
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, config));
changed to:
Settings now work, and playlist does not
https://jsfiddle.net/pLgfw6cx/1/
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions ));
How do I get settings and playlist to both work in the code?