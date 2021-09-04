Playing YouTube videos from an array

It is not a playlist that’s given to the function. It is an array of strings that is given to the function.

The function receives it as videoIds:

function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {

and after that one of the strings is retrieved from the array.

At no time with addRandom is any of it a playlist.

When using managePlayer.add with an array of strings that you intend to be a playlist, those are still received by the addPlayer function as an array of strings in the videoIds parameter.

function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {

It is after that if the videoids are to be used as a playlist, that they get joined together to be the playlist.