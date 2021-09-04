Playing YouTube videos from an array

asasass: asasass: There are 0 errors in here:

It’s important to understand that just because there are zero errors, doesn’t mean that the code will do what you want.

asasass: asasass: According to jslint, these errors were in Code 1

Okay, let’s work with that then. Code 1 is at https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/3/

The paramInOptions function is used to separate out from the settings, the valid playerOption settings.