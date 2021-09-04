Playing YouTube videos from an array

Code 1 From this:

https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/3/

const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"]; const defaultOptions = config; const defaultVars = config.playerVars; const playerVars = settings.playerVars; const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings); config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars); return playerOptions; }

Code 2

To This: no jslint errors, but that doesn’t mean anything.

Because the settings are still not working in the code:

start: 100,

The playerVars are not working either.

config.playerVars = { autoplay: 0, controls: 0,

I don’t think either of these were ever working in the code.

Things were being added and removed from the code so I thought everything would be working at the end.

I thought fixing all the jslint errors would fix and resolve those issues.

https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/4/

const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"]; const defaultOptions = config; const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {}); const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred); // settings should now only consist of playerVars const defaultVars = config.playerVars; const playerVars = settings.playerVars; config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars); return playerOptions; }

Settings & playerVars are working in here if you want to compare it to a working code.

https://jsfiddle.net/m8hvqjdp/

I hope I didn’t make a lot of mistakes.