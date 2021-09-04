Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
#300

It’s not helping because both codes are set up differently,

I can’t just replace one whole section with another whole section.

I have to know what I am looking for to remove, replace, or add in.

https://jsfiddle.net/ksLecgxy/1/

This whole thing is different:

I have it using this, your code is not set up like this.

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
    const config = {
        height: 600,
        width: 360
    };
    config.playerVars = {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
    };
#302

I added this:
playlist: playlist || undefined

But that didn’t make a difference:
https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/2/

#305

Code 1 From this:
https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/3/

        const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const defaultVars = config.playerVars;
        const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
        return playerOptions;
    }

Code 2
To This: no jslint errors, but that doesn’t mean anything.

Because the settings are still not working in the code:
start: 100,

The playerVars are not working either.

   config.playerVars = {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 0,

I don’t think either of these were ever working in the code.

Things were being added and removed from the code so I thought everything would be working at the end.

I thought fixing all the jslint errors would fix and resolve those issues.

https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/4/

       const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
        // settings should now only consist of playerVars
        const defaultVars = config.playerVars;
        const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
        config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
        return playerOptions;
    }

Settings & playerVars are working in here if you want to compare it to a working code.
https://jsfiddle.net/m8hvqjdp/

I hope I didn’t make a lot of mistakes.

#306

Let’s work on the first error that you have from JSLint. Which error is that?

#307

There are 0 errors in here:

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/4/

According to jslint, these errors were in Code 1

And in Code 2, I did something that fixed those errors.

Settings & playerVars are working in here: which can be used to figure out what is wrong with the other code.
https://jsfiddle.net/m8hvqjdp/

#308

It’s important to understand that just because there are zero errors, doesn’t mean that the code will do what you want.

Okay, let’s work with that then. Code 1 is at https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/3/

The paramInOptions function is used to separate out from the settings, the valid playerOption settings.

You are missing the line that starts with const preferred from the https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem code.
That line from the jsitor code, needs to be put into your code before the const playerOptions line.

#309

Which of these should be used?

const defaultVars = config;
or
const defaultPlayerVars = config;

In here?
https://jsfiddle.net/Lskw3zte/2/

     const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
         // settings should now only consist of playerVars

        const defaultVars = config;
        const defaultPlayerVars = config;
        
        const playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, settings);
        config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, playerVars);
        return config;
    }
#310

None of those.

The preferred variable contains a subset of the settings, that are suitable for being Player options.

What you should do next is, just below the preferred line, replace settings with the word preferred.

#311

I did that here:
If that looks good to you we can move on to Playlist
https://jsfiddle.net/cenubwrm/1/

        const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
         // settings should now only consist of playerVars
        const playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, settings);
        config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, playerVars);
        return config;
    }

As I understand it:

This is for a random video from list

   managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
        height: 207,
        start: 45,
        width: 277
    }, [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "-Xgi_way56U",
        "CHahce95B1g"
    ]);

and this is to do a playlist:

    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
        width: 277
    });

Playlist is not working in the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/cenubwrm/2/

#312

With managePlayer.add, the playlist is the third parameter that you use.

function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {

The first parameter is the video selector
The second parameter is the player options and player vars
The third parameter is either a string for one video, or an array of strings for multiple videos.

#314

This is for a random song from a string,

managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {

        height: 207,
        start: 45,
        width: 277
    }, [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "-Xgi_way56U",
        "CHahce95B1g"
    ]);

I wouldn’t be doing this for a playlist, I would be doing something else?

playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",

#315

addRandom is working, playlist is not working.
https://jsfiddle.net/uvd48syr/

  managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
        height: 207,
        start: 45,
        width: 277
    }, [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "-Xgi_way56U",
        "CHahce95B1g"
    ]);
    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
        width: 277
    });
#316

It is not a playlist that’s given to the function. It is an array of strings that is given to the function.
The function receives it as videoIds:

    function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {

and after that one of the strings is retrieved from the array.

At no time with addRandom is any of it a playlist.

When using managePlayer.add with an array of strings that you intend to be a playlist, those are still received by the addPlayer function as an array of strings in the videoIds parameter.

    function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {

It is after that if the videoids are to be used as a playlist, that they get joined together to be the playlist.

#317

How do I get a playlist to work in here?

managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
        width: 277
    });
#318

Is this able to work like this?

One being a random song from a string, and the other being a playlist?

  managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
        height: 207,
        start: 45,
        width: 277
    }, [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "-Xgi_way56U",
        "CHahce95B1g"
    ]);
    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
        width: 277
    });
#319

I don’t understand how to have a playlist work in the code?

What am I supposed to do?

#321

For playlist to work in the code, I am supposed to do what?

What is the first step?

https://jsfiddle.net/uvd48syr/

 managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
        width: 277
    });
#322

For a playlist to work you are supposed to leave it as the third parameter, as an array of strings.

Once you have it as an array of strings, there is something extra that you need to do in the videoPlayer’s addPlayer function to get things working, and that is to join them together when assigning them to the playlist variable.

#324

It was back at post #182 where the correct way to join the playlist and use it in playerVars was shown.

#325

This:

    function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
        const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
        const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
        const config = {
            host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
            videoId
        };
        config.playerVars = {
            playlist: playlist || undefined
        };

        config.events = {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady
        };
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
    }

playlist still not working:

What am I doing wrong?
https://jsfiddle.net/canouq7t/

    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        width: 277
       }, [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "-Xgi_way56U",
        "CHahce95B1g"
    ]);