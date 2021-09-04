Playing YouTube videos from an array

Code 1 From this:
https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/3/
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
const defaultOptions = config;
const defaultVars = config.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
Code 2
To This: no jslint errors, but that doesn’t mean anything.
Because the settings are still not working in the code:
start: 100,
The playerVars are not working either.
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 0,
I don’t think either of these were ever working in the code.
Things were being added and removed from the code so I thought everything would be working at the end.
I thought fixing all the jslint errors would fix and resolve those issues.
https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/4/
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
const defaultOptions = config;
const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
// settings should now only consist of playerVars
const defaultVars = config.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
Settings & playerVars are working in here if you want to compare it to a working code.
https://jsfiddle.net/m8hvqjdp/
I hope I didn’t make a lot of mistakes.