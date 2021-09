Playing YouTube videos from an array

I find it very helpful for the code to be properly indented. With jsfiddle I go to settings (at the top right) and set the indent to four spaces. Then I click back in the JS section and at the top right of the JS section is Tidy. Click on that and the formatting is all fixed up.

After having tidied up the formatting of the code, it is easy to see the problem. The problem here is that JSLint wants all of the property names to be alphabetically ordered.

Currently the order is: playerVars, events, host, and videoId.

The order that they are supposed to be in is events, host, playerVars, and then videoId. That puts them into the expected alphabetical order.