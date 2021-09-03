Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
#288

If the above is right, I am up to this next, which is giving me problems.

Because of this error:

  1. Expected property ‘events’ to be ordered before property ‘playerVars’.
    events: {

I did this, but I did not do it right.

Changing this: What is the right way to change this?

Last Working Code:
https://jsfiddle.net/q8d5obyw/3

        const defaults = {
            playerOptions: {
              playerVars: {
              playlist, 
               },
                events: {
                    "onReady": onPlayerReady
                },

To this? This was my attempt.
https://jsfiddle.net/f86ghs3d/

const config = {
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId
    };
    config.playerVars = {
          playlist
      
    }
    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };
    const defaultOptions = config.playerVars;
  }

And then wouldn’t I need to change this one also?

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const defaults = {
    playerOptions: {
      height: 600,
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      },
      width: 360
    }
  };

Now I’m confused on how to fix this:

  1. Expected property ‘events’ to be ordered before property ‘playerVars’.
    events: {

I have this example to work off of.
Which is how I tried to replicate it above:

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      width: 640
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      loop: 1,
      playlist,
      rel: 0
    };
    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };
#289

I find it very helpful for the code to be properly indented. With jsfiddle I go to settings (at the top right) and set the indent to four spaces. Then I click back in the JS section and at the top right of the JS section is Tidy. Click on that and the formatting is all fixed up.

After having tidied up the formatting of the code, it is easy to see the problem. The problem here is that JSLint wants all of the property names to be alphabetically ordered.

Currently the order is: playerVars, events, host, and videoId.
The order that they are supposed to be in is events, host, playerVars, and then videoId. That puts them into the expected alphabetical order.

#290

Doing this is how it was fixed in the other code:

Shouldn’t it be set up similar to how this one was?

This other code.
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/im-receiving-a-script-error/371086/36

    player = new YT.Player(video, {
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady,
        "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
      },
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        loop: 1,
        rel: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        cc_load_policy: 0,
        fs: 0,
        disablekb: 1,
        playlist
      },
      width: 640
    });

That doesn’t work for us though because width and height are separated a long way from each other.

Because I want to maintain some logical order to the properties, we can define them separately in the config object.

    const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      width: 640
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      cc_load_policy: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3,
      loop: 1,
      playlist,
      rel: 0
    };
    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady,
      "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
    };
    player = new YT.Player(video, config);
#292

https://jsfiddle.net/cp104j5L/4/

  function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
    const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const defaults = {
      playerOptions: {
        events: {
          "onReady": onPlayerReady
        },
        host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
        playerVars: {
          playlist,
        },
        videoId
      }
    };

The way this one is set up, events is at the bottom, and host is at the top, we don’t want this?

I thought it looked more organized.

const config = {
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      playlist,
    };
    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady,
      "onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
    };
#293

https://jsfiddle.net/htus95vm/

  1. Unused ‘paramInOptions’.
    function paramInOptions(opts, param) {

121: 152. Unused ‘optionParams’.
const optionParams = [“width”, “height”, “playlist”, “host”, “videoid”];

function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
    const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const defaults = {
      playerOptions: {
        events: {
          "onReady": onPlayerReady
        },
        host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
        playerVars: {
          playlist,
        },
        videoId
      }
    };
    const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };
}());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const defaults = {
    playerOptions: {
      height: 600,
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      },
      width: 360
    }
  };

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
      if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
        opts[param] = settings[param];
        delete settings[param];
      }
      return opts;
    }

    const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
    const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
    const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    return playerOptions;
  }
#294

Continuing from Code 2 I would then do this?
https://jsfiddle.net/eL79x6mr/1/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const config = {
    width: 360,
    height: 600
  };
  config.playerVars = {
    autoplay: 0,
    controls: 1,
    disablekb: 1,
    enablejsapi: 1,
    fs: 0,
    iv_load_policy: 3,
    rel: 0
  };

After that, stuff would need to be renamed in here.

const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
    const defaultOptions = config.playerOptions;
    const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    return playerOptions;
  }

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
    const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
    if (!videoIds) {
      videoIds = video.dataset.id;
    }
    const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
    return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
  }

  function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
    return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
      show(wrapper);
      const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
      wrapper.player = player;
    };
  }

  function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
    const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
  }


  function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
    const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
    const videoId = videoIds[index];
    const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
  }


  function init(playerOptions) {
    Object.assign(config.playerOptions, playerOptions);
  }

  return {
    add: addPlayer,
    addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo,
    init
  };
}());
#295

This is what you wanted me to do:
https://jsfiddle.net/htus95vm/

I thought setting it up this way would be better.

Can the code be able to work this way?
It looks neater and more organized.

Can further progress be made from here?

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object"

https://jsfiddle.net/jw9mp2fg/

function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
    const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const config = {
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      playlist
    };

    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };
    const defaultOptions = config;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };
}());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const config = {
    width: 360,
    height: 600
  };
  config.playerVars = {
    autoplay: 0,
    controls: 1,
    disablekb: 1,
    enablejsapi: 1,
    fs: 0,
    iv_load_policy: 3,
    rel: 0
  };
#296

Code works like this up to this point:
https://jsfiddle.net/tLry9hon/1/

  function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
    const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const config = {
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      playlist
    };

    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };
    const defaultOptions = config;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };
}());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const defaults = {
    playerOptions: {
      height: 600,
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      },
      width: 360
    }
  };

Adding this in: When it stops working
https://jsfiddle.net/tLry9hon/3/

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const config = {
    width: 360,
    height: 600
  };
  config.playerVars = {
    autoplay: 0,
    controls: 1,
    disablekb: 1,
    enablejsapi: 1,
    fs: 0,
    iv_load_policy: 3,
    rel: 0
  };

After adding that piece in, stuff in here I think would need to be changed:

const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
    const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    return playerOptions;
  }

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
    const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
    if (!videoIds) {
      videoIds = video.dataset.id;
    }
    const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
    return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
  }

  function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
    return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
      show(wrapper);
      const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
      wrapper.player = player;
    };
  }

  function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
    const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
  }


  function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
    const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
    const videoId = videoIds[index];
    const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
  }


  function init(playerOptions) {
    Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
  }
#297

I got it working here:
https://jsfiddle.net/fLshnr9j/

function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
    const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
    const config = {
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId
    };
    config.playerVars = {
      playlist
    };

    config.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };
    const defaultOptions = config;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };
}());


const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const config = {
    width: 360,
    height: 600
  };
  config.playerVars = {
    autoplay: 0,
    controls: 1,
    disablekb: 1,
    enablejsapi: 1,
    fs: 0,
    iv_load_policy: 3,
    rel: 0
  };

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
    function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
      if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
        opts[param] = settings[param];
        delete settings[param];
      }
      return opts;
    }

    const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
    const defaultOptions = config;
    const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
    const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
    const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
    playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
    return playerOptions;
  }

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
    const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
    if (!videoIds) {
      videoIds = video.dataset.id;
    }
    const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
    return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
  }

  function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
    return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
      const cover = evt.currentTarget;
      const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
      show(wrapper);
      const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
      wrapper.player = player;
    };
  }

  function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
    const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
  }


  function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
    const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
    const videoId = videoIds[index];
    const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
  }

  function init(playerOptions) {
    Object.assign(config, playerOptions);
  }
#298

Last working Version
https://jsfiddle.net/ksLecgxy/1/

Remaining jslint errors

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
    const players = [];

    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);


    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        const player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100);
    }

    function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
        const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
        const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
        const config = {
            host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
            videoId
        };
        config.playerVars = {
            playlist
        };

        config.events = {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady
        };
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
    }

    return {
        addPlayer
    };
}());


const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
    const config = {
        height: 600,
        width: 360
    };
    config.playerVars = {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
    };

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
        function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
            if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
                opts[param] = settings[param];
                delete settings[param];
            }
            return opts;
        }

        const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
        const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
        return playerOptions;
    }

    function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
        const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
        if (!videoIds) {
            videoIds = video.dataset.id;
        }
        const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
        return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
    }

    function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
        return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
            const cover = evt.currentTarget;
            const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
            show(wrapper);
            const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
            wrapper.player = player;
        };
    }

    function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
        const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
        manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
    }


    function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
        const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
        const videoId = videoIds[index];
        const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
        manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
    }


    function init(playerOptions) {
        Object.assign(config, playerOptions);
    }

    return {
        add: addPlayer,
        addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo,
        init
    };
}());
#299

With that paramInOptions error, it looks like some things have been removed from the createPlayerOptions function that needed to be there.

A working version of that function is found at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
You can copy the createPlayerOptions function from there to fix the problem.

#300

It’s not helping because both codes are set up differently,

I can’t just replace one whole section with another whole section.

I have to know what I am looking for to remove, replace, or add in.

https://jsfiddle.net/ksLecgxy/1/

This whole thing is different:

I have it using this, your code is not set up like this.

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
    const config = {
        height: 600,
        width: 360
    };
    config.playerVars = {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
    };
#302

I added this:
playlist: playlist || undefined

But that didn’t make a difference:
https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/2/

#305

Code 1 From this:
https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/3/

        const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const defaultVars = config.playerVars;
        const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
        return playerOptions;
    }

Code 2
To This: no jslint errors, but that doesn’t mean anything.

Because the settings are still not working in the code:
start: 100,

The playerVars are not working either.

   config.playerVars = {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 0,

I don’t think either of these were ever working in the code.

Things were being added and removed from the code so I thought everything would be working at the end.

I thought fixing all the jslint errors would fix and resolve those issues.

https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/4/

       const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
        // settings should now only consist of playerVars
        const defaultVars = config.playerVars;
        const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
        config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
        return playerOptions;
    }

Settings & playerVars are working in here if you want to compare it to a working code.
https://jsfiddle.net/m8hvqjdp/

I hope I didn’t make a lot of mistakes.

#306

Let’s work on the first error that you have from JSLint. Which error is that?

#307

There are 0 errors in here:

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/4/

According to jslint, these errors were in Code 1

And in Code 2, I did something that fixed those errors.

Settings & playerVars are working in here: which can be used to figure out what is wrong with the other code.
https://jsfiddle.net/m8hvqjdp/

#308

It’s important to understand that just because there are zero errors, doesn’t mean that the code will do what you want.

Okay, let’s work with that then. Code 1 is at https://jsfiddle.net/0e73rgy1/3/

The paramInOptions function is used to separate out from the settings, the valid playerOption settings.

You are missing the line that starts with const preferred from the https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem code.
That line from the jsitor code, needs to be put into your code before the const playerOptions line.

#309

Which of these should be used?

const defaultVars = config;
or
const defaultPlayerVars = config;

In here?
https://jsfiddle.net/Lskw3zte/2/

     const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
         // settings should now only consist of playerVars

        const defaultVars = config;
        const defaultPlayerVars = config;
        
        const playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, settings);
        config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, playerVars);
        return config;
    }
#310

None of those.

The preferred variable contains a subset of the settings, that are suitable for being Player options.

What you should do next is, just below the preferred line, replace settings with the word preferred.

#311

I did that here:
If that looks good to you we can move on to Playlist
https://jsfiddle.net/cenubwrm/1/

        const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
        const defaultOptions = config;
        const preferred = optionParams.reduce(paramInOptions, {});
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, preferred);
         // settings should now only consist of playerVars
        const playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, settings);
        config.playerVars = Object.assign({}, config, playerVars);
        return config;
    }

As I understand it:

This is for a random video from list

   managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
        height: 207,
        start: 45,
        width: 277
    }, [
        "0dgNc5S8cLI",
        "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
        "-Xgi_way56U",
        "CHahce95B1g"
    ]);

and this is to do a playlist:

    managePlayer.add(".playb", {
        height: 207,
        playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g",
        width: 277
    });

Playlist is not working in the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/cenubwrm/2/