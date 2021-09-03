Playing YouTube videos from an array

If the above is right, I am up to this next, which is giving me problems.
Because of this error:
- Expected property ‘events’ to be ordered before property ‘playerVars’.
events: {
I did this, but I did not do it right.
Changing this: What is the right way to change this?
Last Working Code:
https://jsfiddle.net/q8d5obyw/3
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
playerVars: {
playlist,
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
To this? This was my attempt.
https://jsfiddle.net/f86ghs3d/
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist
}
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config.playerVars;
}
And then wouldn’t I need to change this one also?
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
height: 600,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
width: 360
}
};
Now I’m confused on how to fix this:
- Expected property ‘events’ to be ordered before property ‘playerVars’.
events: {
I have this example to work off of.
Which is how I tried to replicate it above:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};