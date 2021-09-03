Playing YouTube videos from an array

Is this good so far?
https://jsfiddle.net/hfqrbzw6/1/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
"videoId": videoId
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
I am up to fixing playlist.
and I don’t understand how to do the others either
https://jsfiddle.net/hutopr1v/
1. Unused ‘playlist’.
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
2. Unused ‘paramInOptions’.
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
3. Unused ‘optionParams’.
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
This:
function paramInOptions(opts, param = Something goes here?) {
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}