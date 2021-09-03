Playing YouTube videos from an array

When I add it to the code, should the code still be working?
Code still works.
Is this right?
https://jsfiddle.net/ezb52tcj/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = "video.dataset.id") {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
You’re nearly there. The default parameter of video.dataset.id shouldn’t be a string. It needs to be without the double quotes.
Here:
https://jsfiddle.net/swygoq7c/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
Checked jslint: same errors. What is next?
If I do this:
https://jsfiddle.net/swygoq7c/1/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(video.dataset.id) && video.dataset.id;
const playlist = Array.isArray(video.dataset.id) && video.dataset.id;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
I get:
- Unused ‘videoIds’.
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
67: 152.
Unused ‘videoId’.
const videoId = !Array.isArray(video.dataset.id) && video.dataset.id;
Now that video.dataset.id is being correctly given as a default parameter, there is no need to refer to it anywhere inside of that function.
Inside of that addPlayer function you should remove video.dataset.id, and also remove the colon from that same line.
As a bit of background, inside of an object when only a variable is used, that variable name is used as the property name.
Here is an object that only has one variable mentioned inside of it.
Do not use the below full object in your code. This object is here to demonstrate something.
const defaults = {
videoId
};
The above property of the object can also be stated in JavaScript using a key/value pair for the property.
Do not use the below full object in your code. This object is here to demonstrate something.
const defaults = {
videoId: videoId
};
And the way that JavaScript interprets both of the above properties of the object is as follows.
Do not use the below full object in your code. This object is here to demonstrate something.
const defaults = {
"videoId": videoId
};
What that means is that inside of objects, the double quotes around the
key part of the key/value pair is optional. What it also means is that when the key and value parts are both the same, you can use only the variable for the value, and the key is automatically figured out from the variable name.
Fortunately, JSLint supports all of the above as being good techniques to use for objects.
Now that your addPlayer function has its defaultParameter set, you can solve that problem by removing video.dataset.id from the inside of that function, and also remove the colon from that same line.
So far as the JSLint issues with the code at https://jsfiddle.net/swygoq7c/ are concerned, in order of how they are resolved, they are:
- Expected ‘function’ at column 5, not column 4.
- Expected one space between ‘)’ and ‘{’.
- Unused ‘videoId’.
- Unused ‘playlist’.
- Unused ‘paramInOptions’.
The playlist is the trickiest one to deal with. The rest of them should be easy for you to take care of.
Is this good so far?
https://jsfiddle.net/hfqrbzw6/1/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
"videoId": videoId
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
I am up to fixing playlist.
and I don’t understand how to do the others either
https://jsfiddle.net/hutopr1v/
1. Unused ‘playlist’.
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
2. Unused ‘paramInOptions’.
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
3. Unused ‘optionParams’.
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
This:
function paramInOptions(opts, param = Something goes here?) {
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
Yes that’s okay, although with the following code:
"videoId": videoId
it is “good practice” to simplify things and have only videoId there instead.
With the unused playlist, that needs to go inside of playerVars. The best way to achieve that is to add to playerOptions a parameter called playerVars, and make playerVars an object. Then inside of that object you can put playlist as a parameter.
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/q8d5obyw/3
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
playerVars: {
playlist,
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
}
};
If the above is right, I am up to this next, which is giving me problems.
Because of this error:
- Expected property ‘events’ to be ordered before property ‘playerVars’.
events: {
I did this, but I did not do it right.
Changing this: What is the right way to change this?
Last Working Code:
https://jsfiddle.net/q8d5obyw/3
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
playerVars: {
playlist,
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
To this? This was my attempt.
https://jsfiddle.net/f86ghs3d/
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist
}
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config.playerVars;
}
And then wouldn’t I need to change this one also?
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
height: 600,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
width: 360
}
};
Now I’m confused on how to fix this:
- Expected property ‘events’ to be ordered before property ‘playerVars’.
events: {
I have this example to work off of.
Which is how I tried to replicate it above:
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
I find it very helpful for the code to be properly indented. With jsfiddle I go to settings (at the top right) and set the indent to four spaces. Then I click back in the JS section and at the top right of the JS section is Tidy. Click on that and the formatting is all fixed up.
After having tidied up the formatting of the code, it is easy to see the problem. The problem here is that JSLint wants all of the property names to be alphabetically ordered.
Currently the order is: playerVars, events, host, and videoId.
The order that they are supposed to be in is events, host, playerVars, and then videoId. That puts them into the expected alphabetical order.
Doing this is how it was fixed in the other code:
Shouldn’t it be set up similar to how this one was?
This other code.
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/im-receiving-a-script-error/371086/36
player = new YT.Player(video, {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
},
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
loop: 1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
width: 640
});
That doesn’t work for us though because width and height are separated a long way from each other.
Because I want to maintain some logical order to the properties, we can define them separately in the config object.
const playlist = "M7lc1UVf-VE";
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
width: 640
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
cc_load_policy: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
loop: 1,
playlist,
rel: 0
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
https://jsfiddle.net/cp104j5L/4/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist,
},
videoId
}
};
The way this one is set up, events is at the bottom, and host is at the top, we don’t want this?
I thought it looked more organized.
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist,
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
};
https://jsfiddle.net/htus95vm/
- Unused ‘paramInOptions’.
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
121: 152. Unused ‘optionParams’.
const optionParams = [“width”, “height”, “playlist”, “host”, “videoid”];
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
playlist,
},
videoId
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
height: 600,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
width: 360
}
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
Continuing from Code 2 I would then do this?
https://jsfiddle.net/eL79x6mr/1/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const config = {
width: 360,
height: 600
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
After that, stuff would need to be renamed in here.
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
const defaultOptions = config.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(config.playerOptions, playerOptions);
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo,
init
};
}());
This is what you wanted me to do:
https://jsfiddle.net/htus95vm/
I thought setting it up this way would be better.
Can the code be able to work this way?
It looks neater and more organized.
Can further progress be made from here?
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot convert undefined or null to object"
https://jsfiddle.net/jw9mp2fg/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const config = {
width: 360,
height: 600
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
Code works like this up to this point:
https://jsfiddle.net/tLry9hon/1/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
height: 600,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
width: 360
}
};
Adding this in: When it stops working
https://jsfiddle.net/tLry9hon/3/
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const config = {
width: 360,
height: 600
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
After adding that piece in, stuff in here I think would need to be changed:
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
}
I got it working here:
https://jsfiddle.net/fLshnr9j/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const config = {
width: 360,
height: 600
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
const defaultOptions = config;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(config, playerOptions);
}
Last working Version
https://jsfiddle.net/ksLecgxy/1/
Remaining jslint errors
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = [];
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const config = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId
};
config.playerVars = {
playlist
};
config.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const defaultOptions = config;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const config = {
height: 600,
width: 360
};
config.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "playlist", "host", "videoid"];
const defaultOptions = config;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(config, playerOptions);
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo,
init
};
}());