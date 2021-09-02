Playing YouTube videos from an array

As a bit of background, inside of an object when only a variable is used, that variable name is used as the property name.

Here is an object that only has one variable mentioned inside of it.

Do not use the below full object in your code. This object is here to demonstrate something.

const defaults = { videoId };

The above property of the object can also be stated in JavaScript using a key/value pair for the property.

Do not use the below full object in your code. This object is here to demonstrate something.

const defaults = { videoId: videoId };

And the way that JavaScript interprets both of the above properties of the object is as follows.

Do not use the below full object in your code. This object is here to demonstrate something.

const defaults = { "videoId": videoId };

What that means is that inside of objects, the double quotes around the key part of the key/value pair is optional. What it also means is that when the key and value parts are both the same, you can use only the variable for the value, and the key is automatically figured out from the variable name.

Fortunately, JSLint supports all of the above as being good techniques to use for objects.

Now that your addPlayer function has its defaultParameter set, you can solve that problem by removing video.dataset.id from the inside of that function, and also remove the colon from that same line.