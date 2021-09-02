Playing YouTube videos from an array

No none of those are right. You’ll get it though.

Here is a function that has no default parameters

function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings, videoIds) {

To help solve some issues, we gave the settings parameter a default value of {}

function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds) {

And we also gave videoIds a default value of “”

function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {

That createPlayer function is from the code that you provided at https://jsfiddle.net/9kap56xw/

It is a different default value that you are being asked to do for the addPlayer function.

function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {

I am asking you to update only the addPlayer line to give videoIds a default value of video.dataset.id

Come on asasass - you have been given plenty of information about default parameters. It is only an update to the one line that is needed. I know that you’re capable of doing this.