Playing YouTube videos from an array

It’s just in the example that a number was used. It doesn’t have to be a number, it can be anything.
In this case the default for the videoIds parameter needs to be video.dataset.id
It’s just in the example that a number was used. It doesn’t have to be a number, it can be anything.
I don’t know what to do with this, and where to place it in the code.
function f (x, y = 7, z = 42) {
return x + y + z
}
f(1) === 50
Does it go below this?
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
Is function f being given a name?
or is it staying f?
Like that?
function f (x, y = 7, z = 42) {
return x + y + z
}
f(1) === 50
Would Overloads be better to use?
you should update your function parameters so that videoIds parameter is given a default value of video.dataset.id
What does that mean?
Also, am I giving the function a name?
Here is the line that I am instructing you to update.
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
You’ve seen several examples of default parameters being specified for function parameters.
What I mean is to for you to update the videoIds function parameter, so that a default value of video.dataset.id is specified for that videoIds parameter.
this:
https://jsfiddle.net/a39qLu8z/
No not that.
You’ve seen from http://es6-features.org/#DefaultParameterValues examples of providing default parameters values. In those examples there are two default parameters that are given, those being 7 and 42.
With the
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) { line the default parameter that you are being asked to do is video.dataset.id for the videoIds parameter.
This? a
addPlayer(video, settings, x, y = 7, z = 42) {
this: b
addPlayer(video, settings, y = 7, z = 42) {
this: c
addPlayer(video, settings, 7, 42) {
This one? C
No that’s not it.
From the following code that you started with:
addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
It’s only to the videoIds parameter that you are assigning a default parameter of video.dataset.id
This?
Is this right?
addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds(7, 42)) {
I’m looking at these:
Yes, those are examples of how to do a default parameter. With your code there is no number 7 or 42 that’s involved
Here is what you are adding the default parameter to.
addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
Instead with your code, it is to videoIds that you are being asked to use video.dataset.id as the default parameter.
I’m not understanding what I need to do.
None of these are right.
What am doing that I shouldn’t be doing.
I’m confused.
Are any of these close?
addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds(7, 42)) {
addPlayer(video, settings, video.dataset.id(videoIds)) {
addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds(id)) {
addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds(a, b, c)) {
(a, b) is a default parameter
videoIds(a, b)
asked to use video.dataset.id as the default parameter.
videoIds(video.dataset.id)
videoIds(a, b, c)
This whole thing is being added somewhere?
video.dataset.id
Is it being turned into (a, b, c)
or, (a, b)
videoIds(default parameter goes here)
No none of those are right. You’ll get it though.
Here is a function that has no default parameters
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings, videoIds) {
To help solve some issues, we gave the settings parameter a default value of {}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds) {
And we also gave videoIds a default value of “”
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
That createPlayer function is from the code that you provided at https://jsfiddle.net/9kap56xw/
It is a different default value that you are being asked to do for the addPlayer function.
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
I am asking you to update only the addPlayer line to give videoIds a default value of video.dataset.id
Come on asasass - you have been given plenty of information about default parameters. It is only an update to the one line that is needed. I know that you’re capable of doing this.
This One?
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = {video.dataset.id} {
or
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = "video.dataset.id" {
or
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = "video.dataset.id") {
When I add it to the code, should the code still be working?
Code still works.
Is this right?
https://jsfiddle.net/ezb52tcj/
You’re nearly there. The default parameter of video.dataset.id shouldn’t be a string. It needs to be without the double quotes.
Here:
https://jsfiddle.net/swygoq7c/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
Checked jslint: same errors. What is next?
If I do this:
https://jsfiddle.net/swygoq7c/1/
I get:
- Unused ‘videoIds’.
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds = video.dataset.id) {
67: 152.
Unused ‘videoId’.
const videoId = !Array.isArray(video.dataset.id) && video.dataset.id;
Now that video.dataset.id is being correctly given as a default parameter, there is no need to refer to it anywhere inside of that function.
Inside of that addPlayer function you should remove video.dataset.id, and also remove the colon from that same line.