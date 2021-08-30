Playing YouTube videos from an array

No you’re not. Please read what I posted in post #226 more carefully.
I don’t just write that stuff out for my entertainment.
I write it out to try to help you understand.
That is done.
https://jsfiddle.net/ezjcLqhb/
Next, assigning a variable.
Those get changed, right?
It’s already named here as a const?
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
I can’t do that.
const defaultOptions = defaultOptions;
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
}
With this?
defaultOptions
default options needs to be highlighted, given a variable.
Variable still needs to be given.
I know you don’t mean this, because it doesn’t work in the code:
Variable given: Code does not work.
https://jsfiddle.net/wrvLyhk1/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds, defaultOptions) {
Used to be this: Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/or5uqk1a/
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings);
It’s only in the one place where you had too long a line that defaultOptions is used. No other changes need to occur elsewhere in regard to that.
You only had to do two things to solve the problem:
That’s all that you had to do to solve the problem.
I understand this.
https://jsfiddle.net/r437cz5q/
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
Stuck on this,
create a temporary variable called defaultOptions assigned to equal defaults.playerOptions
There used to be defaults.playerOptions in that line. You still need to access it somehow, which is done before that line.
That is where to the defaultOptions variable, you assign the defaults.playerOptions
Do you mean this?
Code doesn’t work doing that.
https://jsfiddle.net/ctbxhkda/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaultOptions = {}
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
No I don’t mean that. I mean something much simpler and easier to achieve than that.
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions.
I remain puzzled as to why it’s been so difficult for you to understand what I’ve been saying about that.
Isn’t it already assigned here, or no?
Neither of these is correct?
const defaults.playerOptions = defaultOptions;
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
I’m getting something confused and I don’t know what it is.
defaultOptions variable, you assign the defaults.playerOptions
That means, defaults.playerOptions goes away and becomes defaultOptions
That’s what I understand it to mean.
I don’t think you mean this:
defaultOptions.playerOptions
This:
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const defaultOptions = {}
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
I don’t understand, and I don’t know why.
Is assigned a particular javascript term?
Object.assign()
This: Did I get it? I know it broke the code what I did.
defaultOptions = Object.assign({},defaults.playerOptions);
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const defaultOptions = Object.assign({},defaults.playerOptions);
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
defaultOptions variable
const defaultOptions =
Assign
`Object.assign
({},defaults.playerOptions);`
What am I not understanding?
You didn’t say object assign, so maybe you didn’t mean that.
When you say assign, what do you mean by that?
This?
defaultOptions = [defaults.playerOptions]
no, not that.
What is wrong with me, I don’t understand.
I’m sorry, for some reason I’m not understanding.
This:
https://jsfiddle.net/9kap56xw/
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
next jslint issues
There are several issues in that section of code that need to be dealt with.
First off, the video.dataset.id shouldn’t be used unless no videoIds are given to the addPlayer function.
We can use a default parameter value for the function parameter videoIds, so that
video.dataset.id is used as the default value.
What do I do first.
I’ve only said what you should do first. We’ll move on to what to do next after you’ve achieved this first thing.
What you do first is to add a default parameter to the videoIds parameter. That default needs to be video.dataset.id
Isn’t that done already?
https://jsfiddle.net/9kap56xw/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}