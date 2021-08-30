Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
#230

That is being used in a different area and has no connection with what is happening in the other area.

defaultOptions is the correct variable name to use there.

#231

I’m changing every single one of these in the code, right?
defaults.playerOptions

#232

No you’re not. Please read what I posted in post #226 more carefully.

I don’t just write that stuff out for my entertainment.

I write it out to try to help you understand.

#233

That is done.
https://jsfiddle.net/ezjcLqhb/

Next, assigning a variable.

#234

Those get changed, right?

It’s already named here as a const?
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;

I can’t do that.
const defaultOptions = defaultOptions;

    function init(playerOptions) {
        Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
    }

With this?

defaultOptions

#235

default options needs to be highlighted, given a variable.

Variable still needs to be given.
https://jsfiddle.net/ezjcLqhb/

I know you don’t mean this, because it doesn’t work in the code:

Variable given: Code does not work.
https://jsfiddle.net/wrvLyhk1/
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds, defaultOptions) {

Used to be this: Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/or5uqk1a/
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings);

#236

It’s only in the one place where you had too long a line that defaultOptions is used. No other changes need to occur elsewhere in regard to that.

You only had to do two things to solve the problem:

  • create a temporary variable called defaultOptions assigned to equal defaults.playerOptions
  • Shorten defaults.playerOptions to defaultOptions only on the one line that was too long

That’s all that you had to do to solve the problem.

#237

I understand this.

https://jsfiddle.net/r437cz5q/
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);

Stuck on this,

create a temporary variable called defaultOptions assigned to equal defaults.playerOptions

#238

There used to be defaults.playerOptions in that line. You still need to access it somehow, which is done before that line.

That is where to the defaultOptions variable, you assign the defaults.playerOptions

#239

Do you mean this?

Code doesn’t work doing that.
https://jsfiddle.net/ctbxhkda/

    function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
        const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
        const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
        const defaultOptions = {}
        const defaults = {
       
        
            playerOptions: {
                events: {
                    "onReady": onPlayerReady
                },
                host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
                videoId: video.dataset.id
            }
        };
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
    }
#240

No I don’t mean that. I mean something much simpler and easier to achieve than that.

const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions.

I remain puzzled as to why it’s been so difficult for you to understand what I’ve been saying about that.

#241

Isn’t it already assigned here, or no?

#242

Neither of these is correct?

const defaults.playerOptions = defaultOptions;

const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;

I’m getting something confused and I don’t know what it is.

defaultOptions variable, you assign the defaults.playerOptions

That means, defaults.playerOptions goes away and becomes defaultOptions

That’s what I understand it to mean.

I don’t think you mean this:
defaultOptions.playerOptions

This:

 const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
        const defaultOptions = {}
        const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
        const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
        return playerOptions;
    }

I don’t understand, and I don’t know why.

Is assigned a particular javascript term?

Object.assign()

#243

This: Did I get it? I know it broke the code what I did.
defaultOptions = Object.assign({},defaults.playerOptions);

      const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
        const defaultOptions = Object.assign({},defaults.playerOptions);
        const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
        const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
        return playerOptions;
    }
#244

defaultOptions variable
const defaultOptions =

Assign
`Object.assign

({},defaults.playerOptions);`

What am I not understanding?

You didn’t say object assign, so maybe you didn’t mean that.

#245

When you say assign, what do you mean by that?

This?
defaultOptions = [defaults.playerOptions]

no, not that.

What is wrong with me, I don’t understand.

I’m sorry, for some reason I’m not understanding.

#246

This:
https://jsfiddle.net/9kap56xw/

        const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
        const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
        players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
    }

next jslint issues

#247

There are several issues in that section of code that need to be dealt with.

First off, the video.dataset.id shouldn’t be used unless no videoIds are given to the addPlayer function.

We can use a default parameter value for the function parameter videoIds, so that video.dataset.id is used as the default value.

#248

What do I do first.

#250

I’ve only said what you should do first. We’ll move on to what to do next after you’ve achieved this first thing.