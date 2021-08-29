Playing YouTube videos from an array

I know what, let’s give more detail.

The following line is causing problems:

const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings); // too long

Of the things in that line, we have:

playerOptions

{}

defaults.playerOptions

settings

The longest thing on that line is defaults.playerOptions, so that’s a good candidate for shortening.

How can we shorten it? We could use d.po instead throughout the code, but then we lose any ability to understand what it’s used for.

Instead of directly shortening it, we can copy its value to another variable, one that is shorter in length. defaultOptions is shorter than defaults.playerOptions, and defaultOptions in the context of your code clearly gives an understanding of what is there.

So we assign defaults.playerOptions to defaultOptions

const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;

and we can then use that defaultOptions variable in the code, to replace the problem part of the longer line that was causing trouble.

Does that help to give you more of an understanding about what is happening and why?