Playing YouTube videos from an array

I’ve updated the manageCover code on the jsitor.com sites to all use exactly the same manageCover code. The next step from there is to move the manageCover code off of the page entirely, so that the same set of manageCover code can be included as a library. That results in there being only one set of code to manage instead of hundreds of different variations.
I can’t use jsitor.
I can’t see the jsitor codes you do.
jsfiddle I am able to see the codes individually, which is better for understanding the code that is being worked on.
When I work on code I use jsfiddle.
I got up this far: https://jsfiddle.net/rg8qnf0d/
The code link you provided does not represent the code in your post.
No that’s right, the manageCover code has all been improved now.
It should be, I am not able to ask you questions if it is not in the link.
With jsfiddle I can ask you questions, now I can’t.
If I am reading your post, and then I click on the link, and that’s not the code that you were talking about in your post, how am I able to learn from that?
How am I supposed to reference things from a post, if the code doesn’t match what is in your post?
I’m having a very difficult and hard time following the code that is being worked on because I am not able to see the code being changed from one and then updated to another.
I can see via jsfiddle the code being changed from one to the new one.
Old code
https://jsfiddle.net/r87wz9ps/
New code
https://jsfiddle.net/r87wz9ps/1/
via jsitor, I can’t see the code being changed from one to the new one.
I can only see the updated, I can’t see what it was changed from.
Old code
https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7
New code
https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7
On your next update can you use jsfiddle please?
So I am able to follow the work being made to the code.
Here is my last jsfiddle code:
Can progress be made from here?
https://jsfiddle.net/or5uqk1a/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init,
show
};
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = [];
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
height: 600,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
width: 360
}
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo,
init
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0
}
});
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
}, [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
]);
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}
The code that you quoted already has a good solution for that, and that is to extract out the defaultVars variable…
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
In your case it is only the defaultOptions that needs to be extracted.
I put that in here and it doesn’t work in the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/c4ofm19g/
The videos don’t show then.
You were not supposed to put the code in. That was instead an example of the type of thing to do.
What you are supposed to do was spelled out below it.
In your case, defaults.playerOptions is a long piece that can be easily shortened. How that is shortened is to assign it to a variable called defaultOptions, and to use that shorter variable in the problem line instead.
That way, legibility of what it is and what it does is fully maintained, while also keeping to the 80 chars limit.
This:
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
defaultOptions is not highlighted.
Yes, and you need a separate assignment before that playerOptions line to assign the defaultOptions variable.
Where does the defaultOptions var go?
defaults.playerOptions is too big, so put it into a smaller temporary variable called defaultOptions, and use that defaultOptions variable instead of defaults.playerOptions.
Is there something about what I’m saying or how I’m saying it that is difficult to understand?
const defaultOptions = defaultOptions;
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const defaultOptions = defaultOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
const defaultOptions
Gets changed to?
I know what, let’s give more detail.
The following line is causing problems:
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings); // too long
Of the things in that line, we have:
- playerOptions
- {}
- defaults.playerOptions
- settings
The longest thing on that line is defaults.playerOptions, so that’s a good candidate for shortening.
How can we shorten it? We could use d.po instead throughout the code, but then we lose any ability to understand what it’s used for.
Instead of directly shortening it, we can copy its value to another variable, one that is shorter in length. defaultOptions is shorter than defaults.playerOptions, and defaultOptions in the context of your code clearly gives an understanding of what is there.
So we assign defaults.playerOptions to defaultOptions
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
and we can then use that defaultOptions variable in the code, to replace the problem part of the longer line that was causing trouble.
Does that help to give you more of an understanding about what is happening and why?
This
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
it’s broken now.
Back to the beginning:
https://jsfiddle.net/or5uqk1a/
Before you had one problem line, and you should end up with two lines that solve the problem. You have added many things there instead.
Default options is already being used.
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);