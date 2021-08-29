Playing YouTube videos from an array

It is difficult to keep things simple. Sometimes it’s only achieved by recognising what is complex, which can be tricky at times. My experience with tests though has taught me that keeping things simple often means ensuring that we still keep things working, while improving their abilities to do things.
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
];
});
Comparing that code to this one:
In yours, how come there is so much code that is needed?
https://jsfiddle.net/eLkg3xa5/
const videoID = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
];
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
function addPlayer(videos) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID[index],
width: 640
};
That’s because I am wanting to ensure that only the one set of videoPlayer code works for everything.
I’ll take a look at the code at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
The addPlayer code doesn’t yet support single and multiple videos, so that’s the first thing to get updated.
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
A mistake has occurred with assigning playerOptions:
const playerOptions = Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, settings);
The mistake is that defaults.playerOptions gets overwritten. We need to stop that by starting with an empty object instead.
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings);
The first parameter of Object.assign actually gets changed. What is happening there can be expressed as: “Assign to the first parameter, all the things from the following parameters.”
The playerVars from settings also clobbers the default playerVars, so we need to updated that too.
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
It is in the managePlayer code that it’s more appropriate to check if no videoIds are given, and get it from the dataset instead.
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
We then need to ensure that when we give a list of videos:
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
}[
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
]);
that the list gets through to createPlayer
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
...
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
...
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
...
}
For the random video we want to tell managePlayer to add a random one. That means instead of using add, we also have addRandom.
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
}[
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
]);
And we’ve found a better place to deal with adding a random video. Not in the videoPlayer code, but in the supporting managePlayer code instead.
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
...
return {
add: addPlayer,
addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo,
init
};
The updated code that lets you use managePlayer.add or managePlayer.addRandom is at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
Something you would add in if you want to use it.
Something like this.
This might not be possible though.
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
videoId: videoID[index],
width: 277
}[
const videoID = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
];
Hell no, that’s quite the wrong place to use it. It’s far better to codify that kind of behaviour inside of well-named methods of managePlayer.
How might the random video code have been written to work in here?
https://jsfiddle.net/xwd6n4f0/
This is the one with init at the bottom.
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
]);
That would be done in the usual way, by making addPlayer capable of handling one or an array of videoIds.
function addPlayer(video, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
We add both videoId and playlist to the playerOptions. The playlist can’t just be false when there’s no playlist, so we properly make that undefined instead.
const playerOptions = {
...
videoId,
...
};
playerOptions.playerVars = {
...
playlist: playlist || undefined,
...
};
addPlayer is run from onYouTubeIframeAPIReady, so we pass the videos to that:
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
...
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.videoIds);
}
And that config is updated from the init function.
function init(videoIds) {
config.videoIds = videoIds;
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
When it comes to initing with a random video, there are several different ways to deal that that. One that I prefer is to use a settings object to give different settings, such as to randomize the list.
videoPlayer.init([
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
], {
randomVideo: true
});
That way from the init function, we can check for that randomVideo setting and do something different there.
function init(videoIds, settings = {}) {
if (settings.randomVideo) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
config.videoIds = videoIds[index];
} else {
config.videoIds = videoIds;
}
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
The code isn't working here: https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7
When you use jsitor, I am not able to see the changes you make to each code.
jsfiddle is better because the link is not the same.
Post #182 code
https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7
should be different from
post #194 code.
https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7
I am not able to see the code you did in post #182
The code you worked on here is not in the jsitor link you provided.
Everything you worked on in that post is not in the code link you provided.
Yep, that’s one of the dangers of having no tests. It’s all working now.
I’ve updated the manageCover code on the jsitor.com sites to all use exactly the same manageCover code. The next step from there is to move the manageCover code off of the page entirely, so that the same set of manageCover code can be included as a library. That results in there being only one set of code to manage instead of hundreds of different variations.
I can’t use jsitor.
I can’t see the jsitor codes you do.
jsfiddle I am able to see the codes individually, which is better for understanding the code that is being worked on.
When I work on code I use jsfiddle.
I got up this far: https://jsfiddle.net/rg8qnf0d/
The code link you provided does not represent the code in your post.
No that's right, the manageCover code has all been improved now.
It should be, I am not able to ask you questions if it is not in the link.
With jsfiddle I can ask you questions, now I can’t.
If I am reading your post, and then I click on the link, and that’s not the code that you were talking about in your post, how am I able to learn from that?
How am I supposed to reference things from a post, if the code doesn’t match what is in your post?
I’m having a very difficult and hard time following the code that is being worked on because I am not able to see the code being changed from one and then updated to another.
I can see via jsfiddle the code being changed from one to the new one.
Old code
https://jsfiddle.net/326as04u/
New code
https://jsfiddle.net/w814tmjk/
via jsitor, I can’t see the code being changed from one to the new one.
I can only see the updated, I can’t see what it was changed from.
Old code
https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7
New code
https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7
On your next update can you use jsfiddle please?
So I am able to follow the work being made to the code.
Here is my last jsfiddle code:
Can progress be made from here?
https://jsfiddle.net/or5uqk1a/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function addEventHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init,
show
};
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = [];
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
}
};
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings);
players.push(new YT.Player(video, playerOptions));
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerOptions: {
height: 600,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
width: 360
}
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayerOptions(settings) {
function paramInOptions(opts, param) {
if (settings[param] !== undefined) {
opts[param] = settings[param];
delete settings[param];
}
return opts;
}
const optionParams = ["width", "height", "videoid", "host"];
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
return playerOptions;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
function init(playerOptions) {
Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, playerOptions);
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo,
init
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.init({
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0
}
});
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
}, [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
]);
managePlayer.add(".playb", {
height: 207,
width: 277
});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
}