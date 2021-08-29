Playing YouTube videos from an array

That’s because I am wanting to ensure that only the one set of videoPlayer code works for everything.
I’ll take a look at the code at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem
The addPlayer code doesn’t yet support single and multiple videos, so that’s the first thing to get updated.
function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
A mistake has occurred with assigning playerOptions:
const playerOptions = Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, settings);
The mistake is that defaults.playerOptions gets overwritten. We need to stop that by starting with an empty object instead.
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings);
The first parameter of Object.assign actually gets changed. What is happening there can be expressed as: “Assign to the first parameter, all the things from the following parameters.”
The playerVars from settings also clobbers the default playerVars, so we need to updated that too.
const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions;
const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars;
const playerVars = settings.playerVars;
const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings);
playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);
It is in the managePlayer code that it’s more appropriate to check if no videoIds are given, and get it from the dataset instead.
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
if (!videoIds) {
videoIds = video.dataset.id;
}
const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds);
}
We then need to ensure that when we give a list of videos:
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
}[
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
]);
that the list gets through to createPlayer
function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) {
...
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds);
...
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds);
...
}
For the random video we want to tell managePlayer to add a random one. That means instead of using add, we also have addRandom.
managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
}[
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
]);
And we’ve found a better place to deal with adding a random video. Not in the videoPlayer code, but in the supporting managePlayer code instead.
function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
const videoId = videoIds[index];
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
...
return {
add: addPlayer,
addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo,
init
};
The updated code that lets you use managePlayer.add or managePlayer.addRandom is at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem