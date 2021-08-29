Playing YouTube videos from an array

asasass: asasass: In yours, how come there is so much code that is needed?

That’s because I am wanting to ensure that only the one set of videoPlayer code works for everything.

I’ll take a look at the code at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem

The addPlayer code doesn’t yet support single and multiple videos, so that’s the first thing to get updated.

function addPlayer(video, settings, videoIds) { const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds; const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;

A mistake has occurred with assigning playerOptions:

const playerOptions = Object.assign(defaults.playerOptions, settings);

The mistake is that defaults.playerOptions gets overwritten. We need to stop that by starting with an empty object instead.

const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaults.playerOptions, settings);

The first parameter of Object.assign actually gets changed. What is happening there can be expressed as: “Assign to the first parameter, all the things from the following parameters.”

The playerVars from settings also clobbers the default playerVars, so we need to updated that too.

const defaultOptions = defaults.playerOptions; const defaultVars = defaultOptions.playerVars; const playerVars = settings.playerVars; const playerOptions = Object.assign({}, defaultOptions, settings); playerOptions.playerVars = Object.assign({}, defaultVars, playerVars);

It is in the managePlayer code that it’s more appropriate to check if no videoIds are given, and get it from the dataset instead.

function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}, videoIds = "") { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); if (!videoIds) { videoIds = video.dataset.id; } const playerOptions = createPlayerOptions(settings); return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions, videoIds); }

We then need to ensure that when we give a list of videos:

managePlayer.add(".playa", { height: 207, start: 4, width: 277 }[ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "-Xgi_way56U", "CHahce95B1g" ]);

that the list gets through to createPlayer

function createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds) { ... const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerSettings, videoIds); ... }; } function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) { const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoIds); ... }

For the random video we want to tell managePlayer to add a random one. That means instead of using add, we also have addRandom.

managePlayer.addRandom(".playa", { height: 207, start: 4, width: 277 }[ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "-Xgi_way56U", "CHahce95B1g" ]);

And we’ve found a better place to deal with adding a random video. Not in the videoPlayer code, but in the supporting managePlayer code instead.

function addPlayerRandomVideo(coverSelector, playerSettings, videoIds) { const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length); const videoId = videoIds[index]; const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerSettings, videoId); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); } ... return { add: addPlayer, addRandom: addPlayerRandomVideo, init };

The updated code that lets you use managePlayer.add or managePlayer.addRandom is at https://jsitor.com/OX7GlFnem