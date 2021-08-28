Playing YouTube videos from an array

You have a habit of removing code that isn’t used in a certain circumstance, but is still used in the wider picture by other things you are are actively working on. That kind of chaos is not conducive to much progress.
What would be helpful here is if the addPlayer function was smart enough to handle both a single video id, as well as an array of them.
Carrying on with the code from https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7 we do not use join() when passing the list to addPlayer. Using join() there was a bad choice. It should be done inside of addPlayer so that it’s only the videos (or single video) being given to addPlayer.
We can do that by checking if the videoIds are an array or not. If they aren’t an array then we want the value to be given to videoId. If they are an array though then we want them joined together and given to playlist.
function addPlayer(video, videoIds) {
const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds;
const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join();
const playerOptions = {
...
videoId,
...
};
playerOptions.playerVars = {
...
playlist,
...
};
That’s how easy it is to ensure that addPlayer can handle both a single video, or a list of videos.
I’ve put both a single video and multiple videos in the example code:
const video = "mnfmQe8Mv1g";
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
];
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, videos);
That way you can use it as is shown above for multiple videos, or as follows for a single video.
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, video);
The code has been updated at https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7
How can we have it pick 1 video out of the array and play it without it being a playlist?
Can that be done?
Pick one out beforehand and give only that 1 to addPlayer.
The YouTube player will pick one on its own and play it.
That can be done?
I don’t want to tell it what to play.
The YouTube player starts and plays 1 video from the given array, and after that one song, that is it.
The youtube player doesn’t know how to play one at random. It can take a playlist and shuffle it, but that’s all. If you want only a single one to be played at random, that’s on us to pick out that random song and tell youtube to play it.
This piece allows 1 video at random, and that’s all.
The only issue here is that it may not be compatible with playlist.
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"];
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
function addPlayer (videos){
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID[index],
width: 640
};
Let me know when you want to know more about my solution to all of this.
I want to know your solution.
I thought this was the better way, it’s not?
https://jsfiddle.net/xwd6n4f0/
My solution is to have another videoPlayer method called addPlayerRandomVideo, that picks out a random video from the list and passes it to addPlayer.
Do you want to know more?
Absolutely!!!
Yes please.
Below addPlayer we have another function called addPlayerRandomVideo.
I was thinking of calling it addRandomPlayer, but then that implies that the player itself is random when instead it’s the video that’s random. So right now it’s addPlayerRandomVideo.
function addPlayer(video, videoIds) {
...
}
function addPlayerRandomVideo(video, videoIds) {
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoIds.length);
return addPlayer(video, videoIds[index]);
}
We return that addPlayerRandomVideo in the list of returns.
return {
addPlayer,
addPlayerRandomVideo,
init,
play
};
That way everything keeps on working as it normally does, and you can use either addPlayer or addPlayerRandomVideo to add a player.
videoPlayer.addPlayerRandomVideo(frameContainer, videos);
The code at https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7 has been updated.
Thank you.
It is difficult to keep things simple. Sometimes it’s only achieved by recognising what is complex, which can be tricky at times. My experience with tests though has taught me that keeping things simple often means ensuring that we still keep things working, while improving their abilities to do things.
Would I be able to add that functionality to the multiplayer?
Allowing .playa to be able to pick a song out of an array and play it?
Will that be difficult to do?
Maybe something like this, I’m not sure.
managePlayer.add(".playa", {
height: 207,
start: 4,
width: 277
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
];
});
Comparing that code to this one:
In yours, how come there is so much code that is needed?
https://jsfiddle.net/eLkg3xa5/
const videoID = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"-Xgi_way56U",
"CHahce95B1g"
];
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
function addPlayer(videos) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID[index],
width: 640
};