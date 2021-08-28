Playing YouTube videos from an array

Carrying on with the code from https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7 we do not use join() when passing the list to addPlayer. Using join() there was a bad choice. It should be done inside of addPlayer so that it’s only the videos (or single video) being given to addPlayer.

We can do that by checking if the videoIds are an array or not. If they aren’t an array then we want the value to be given to videoId. If they are an array though then we want them joined together and given to playlist.

function addPlayer(video, videoIds) { const videoId = !Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds; const playlist = Array.isArray(videoIds) && videoIds.join(); const playerOptions = { ... videoId, ... }; playerOptions.playerVars = { ... playlist, ... };

That’s how easy it is to ensure that addPlayer can handle both a single video, or a list of videos.

I’ve put both a single video and multiple videos in the example code:

const video = "mnfmQe8Mv1g"; const videos = [ "0dgNc5S8cLI", "mnfmQe8Mv1g", "-Xgi_way56U", "CHahce95B1g" ]; videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, videos);

That way you can use it as is shown above for multiple videos, or as follows for a single video.

videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, video);

The code has been updated at https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7