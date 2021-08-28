Playing YouTube videos from an array

I agree with you now,
Math.random() should not be used where there is a much better alternative Playlist shuffle.
Playlist shuffle does the same thing, and uses way less code, and it is able to use setInterval which I did not know could be done.
Math here, where it picks a single video and plays only one, that’s really the only thing it is useful for.
const videoID = ["0dgNc5S8cLI", "2VwsvrPFr9w"];
const index = Math.floor(Math.random() * videoID.length);
function addPlayer(videos) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: videoID[index],