Playing YouTube videos from an array

There’s a lot to be done here because we are returning some fundamentals back to the code, such as init methods.

To help ensure that timing works right, we’ll use a videoPlayer init method to load the scripts and setup the onYouTubeIframeAPIReady handler.

function loadIframeScript() { const tag = document.createElement("script"); tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"; const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag); } function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer); } ... function init() { loadIframeScript(); window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; } return { addPlayer, init, play }; ... videoPlayer.init();

The manageCover code at the top needs an init method, so that it can be delayed until after the player is ready.

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { const events = {}; ... function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; ... cover.dispatchEvent(events.afterClickCover); } function init(callback) { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); events.afterClickCover = new Event("afterClickCover"); cover.addEventListener("afterClickCover", callback); } return { init }; }());

In fact, that init method can accept a callback function, so that we can run that callback function when initialising the code.

(function manageCover() { ... function coverClickHandler(evt) { ... callback(cover); } ... function init(callback) { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); } ... videoPlayer.init(); manageCover.init(function playVideo() { videoPlayer.play(); });

And, the videoPlayer function can take an eventHandlers object, so that we can delay that manageCover code until after the player is ready.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { const events = {}; const eventHandlers = {}; ... function addEvents(handlers) { eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady; events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady"); } ... function init(initEventHandlers) { addEvents(initEventHandlers);

Then we just need to add that afterPlayerReady event to an element, such as the iframe, and dispatch the event when after the onPlayerReady function.

function onPlayerReady(event) { ... const iframe = player.h; iframe.dispatchEvent("afterPlayerReady"); } ... player = new YT.Player(video, config); const iframe = player.h; const eventHandler = eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady; iframe.addEventListener("afterPlayerReady", eventHandler);

The code at https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7 has been updated, and clicking on the cover now doesn’t trigger it until after the player is ready to go.