Playing YouTube videos from an array

JavaScript
#155

I was working on this code that uses it, trying to remove as much duplication as I could.

I think I got it reduced as much as possible, though it probably could be reduced further.

I don’t understand why it needs to use 2 Math.floors for.

https://jsfiddle.net/wLe4az93/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

  const videos = [
    "0dgNc5S8cLI",
    "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
    "CHahce95B1g",
    "2VwsvrPFr9w"

  ];
  let videoList = [];
  
  const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
  document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);


  let player = null;

  const tag = document.createElement("script");
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }

  function onStateChange(evt) {
    if (evt.data)

    {
      return;
    }

    if (!videoList.length) {
      videoList = videos.filter(function(a) {
        return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
      });
    }

    const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
    player.loadVideoById(id);
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      width: 640
    };
#156

From here on out I will have nothing to do with code that involves Math.random() because shuffle should be used instead.

#157

oh, ok.

#158

Would you be able to show me an example of setInterval working with a playlist player?

#159

First we set it to loop which also requires a playlist, so that it resets back to the start when it gets to the last video.

        playerOptions.playerVars = {
            ...
            loop: 1,
            playlist,
            ...
        };

Then we poll the player at 250ms which is 4 times a second, checking the current time of the player.
If the current time is more than 10 we play the next video.

That way in this situation, each video plays the first 10 seconds before moving on to the next one.

setInterval(function () {
    const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer();
    const currentTime = player.getCurrentTime();
    if (currentTime > 10) {
        player.nextVideo();
    }
}, 250);

https://jsfiddle.net/41g63uhr/

1 Like
#160

I never knew this could be done.

I like that, thanks.

#161

How are these fixed?

  • 285:32 Uncaught TypeError: player.getCurrentTime is not a function”
  • 285:32 Uncaught TypeError: player.getCurrentTime is not a function”
  • 250:16 Uncaught TypeError: player.playVideo is not a function”
#162

Oh yes, that code has a lot of JSLint problems that need to be fixed up.

All of the issues that I found just seem related to formatting. It’s all fixed up now. https://jsfiddle.net/h7jgfsv8/1/

#163

Just this one is left I think.

player.getCurrentTime is not a function

#164

That’s happening because your player is undefined.

#165

How is it fixed?

#166

In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/h7jgfsv8/1/ the videoPlayer has a reference to the player that is kept at the top of the function.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
    ...
    let player = null;
...
        player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);

There is also a getPlayer() method that lets code outside of videoPlayer gain access to the player.

    function getPlayer() {
        return player;
    }
...
    return {
        ...
        getPlayer,
        ...
    };

That is how setInterval gains access to the player

setInterval(function () {
    const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer();
    ...
#167

This error message can’t be removed?

player.getCurrentTime is not a function"

#168

Oh yes, it takes some time for the player to be available.
We could pass that setInterval code as a callback function to the videoPlayer code, so that only after the player is ready does the setInterval get started.

function monitorPlayback() {
    setInterval(function checkTime() {
        const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer();
        const currentTime = player.getCurrentTime();
        if (currentTime > 10) {
            player.nextVideo();
        }
    }, 250);
}
videoPlayer.init([
    "0dgNc5S8cLI",
    "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
    "CHahce95B1g",
    "2VwsvrPFr9w"
], monitorPlayback);

We can then put that callback function (monitorPlayback at this stage), aside in the config, so that it can be retrieved later on.

    function init(videos, callback) {
        config.playlist = videos.join();
        config.callback = callback;

Then later on when the player is ready, we can call that callback function, and even pass the player to it.

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100); // percent
        shufflePlaylist(player);
        config.callback(player);
    }

We can then replace that getPlayer() command with using player as a function parameter instead.

function monitorPlayback(player) {
    setInterval(function checkTime() {
        const currentTime = player.getCurrentTime();
        if (currentTime > 10) {
            player.nextVideo();
        }
    }, 250);
}

We then don’t need that getPlayer function, so it can be removed again.

    // function getPlayer() {
    //     return player;
    // }
...
    return {
        addPlayer,
        // getPlayer,
        init,

https://jsfiddle.net/tzcmfaj4/

1 Like
#169

I got this error:

Error: player.playVideo is not a function"

I can’t say it happens often.

#170

I don’t seem to get that error. You will need to supply detailed instructions on what I must do so that I can see that same error too.

1 Like
#171

I agree.

#172

Let’s fix that issue on here first:
https://jsitor.com/SEWXsfQOf7

I’ve noticed this quite frequently but never thought of it as anything.

Uncaught TypeError: player.playVideo is not a function at line 72 col 12

Keep tapping run then play until you see the error.

#173

That happens because it takes time for the youtube player to load and be ready.

Do you agree that we should disable clicking the play button, until the player is loaded and ready?

1 Like
#174

It was never added to a single player before, you can try adding it to it.