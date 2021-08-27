Playing YouTube videos from an array

I was working on this code that uses it, trying to remove as much duplication as I could.
I think I got it reduced as much as possible, though it probably could be reduced further.
I don’t understand why it needs to use 2 Math.floors for.
https://jsfiddle.net/wLe4az93/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
let videoList = [];
const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
function onStateChange(evt) {
if (evt.data)
{
return;
}
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function(a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
player.loadVideoById(id);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};