Playing YouTube videos from an array

#147

I’ve been saying for a long time that onStateChange is frequently the wrong thing to do.

#148

Is it onPlayerStateChange or onStateChange, I keep seeing them written two different ways. Was it changed from one to the other?

#149

It’s onPlayerStateChange.

#150

How come the other way works also? Was that the old way?

#151

No hang on, I’m thinking of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady instead. It’s onStateChange

#152

It might be onPlayerReady that you are getting the player part from.

#153

Maybe it depends on what is being used.

I just checked and both ways work.

#154

It can be anything. It could even be bubbleAndSqueek.

        playerOptions.events = {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady,
            "onStateChange": bubbleAndSqueek
        };

That’s not advised though, as people looking at the function won’t have any idea about what it’s for.

#155

I was working on this code that uses it, trying to remove as much duplication as I could.

I think I got it reduced as much as possible, though it probably could be reduced further.

I don’t understand why it needs to use 2 Math.floors for.

https://jsfiddle.net/wLe4az93/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

  const videos = [
    "0dgNc5S8cLI",
    "mnfmQe8Mv1g",
    "CHahce95B1g",
    "2VwsvrPFr9w"

  ];
  let videoList = [];
  
  const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
  document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);


  let player = null;

  const tag = document.createElement("script");
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100); // percent
  }

  function onStateChange(evt) {
    if (evt.data)

    {
      return;
    }

    if (!videoList.length) {
      videoList = videos.filter(function(a) {
        return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
      });
    }

    const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
    player.loadVideoById(id);
  }

  function addPlayer(video) {

    const config = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      width: 640
    };
#156

From here on out I will have nothing to do with code that involves Math.random() because shuffle should be used instead.

#157

oh, ok.

#158

Would you be able to show me an example of setInterval working with a playlist player?

#159

First we set it to loop which also requires a playlist, so that it resets back to the start when it gets to the last video.

        playerOptions.playerVars = {
            ...
            loop: 1,
            playlist,
            ...
        };

Then we poll the player at 250ms which is 4 times a second, checking the current time of the player.
If the current time is more than 10 we play the next video.

That way in this situation, each video plays the first 10 seconds before moving on to the next one.

setInterval(function () {
    const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer();
    const currentTime = player.getCurrentTime();
    if (currentTime > 10) {
        player.nextVideo();
    }
}, 250);

https://jsfiddle.net/41g63uhr/

#160

I never knew this could be done.

I like that, thanks.

#161

How are these fixed?

  • 285:32 Uncaught TypeError: player.getCurrentTime is not a function”
  • 285:32 Uncaught TypeError: player.getCurrentTime is not a function”
  • 250:16 Uncaught TypeError: player.playVideo is not a function”
#162

Oh yes, that code has a lot of JSLint problems that need to be fixed up.

All of the issues that I found just seem related to formatting. It’s all fixed up now. https://jsfiddle.net/h7jgfsv8/1/

#163

Just this one is left I think.

player.getCurrentTime is not a function

#164

That’s happening because your player is undefined.

#165

How is it fixed?

#166

In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/h7jgfsv8/1/ the videoPlayer has a reference to the player that is kept at the top of the function.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
    ...
    let player = null;
...
        player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);

There is also a getPlayer() method that lets code outside of videoPlayer gain access to the player.

    function getPlayer() {
        return player;
    }
...
    return {
        ...
        getPlayer,
        ...
    };

That is how setInterval gains access to the player

setInterval(function () {
    const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer();
    ...