Playing YouTube videos from an array

I’ve been saying for a long time that onStateChange is frequently the wrong thing to do.
Is it onPlayerStateChange or onStateChange, I keep seeing them written two different ways. Was it changed from one to the other?
It’s onPlayerStateChange.
How come the other way works also? Was that the old way?
No hang on, I’m thinking of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady instead. It’s onStateChange
It might be onPlayerReady that you are getting the player part from.
Maybe it depends on what is being used.
I just checked and both ways work.
It can be anything. It could even be bubbleAndSqueek.
playerOptions.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": bubbleAndSqueek
};
That’s not advised though, as people looking at the function won’t have any idea about what it’s for.
I was working on this code that uses it, trying to remove as much duplication as I could.
I think I got it reduced as much as possible, though it probably could be reduced further.
I don’t understand why it needs to use 2 Math.floors for.
https://jsfiddle.net/wLe4az93/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
let videoList = [];
const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
function onStateChange(evt) {
if (evt.data)
{
return;
}
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function(a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
player.loadVideoById(id);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
From here on out I will have nothing to do with code that involves Math.random() because shuffle should be used instead.
oh, ok.
Would you be able to show me an example of setInterval working with a playlist player?
First we set it to loop which also requires a playlist, so that it resets back to the start when it gets to the last video.
playerOptions.playerVars = {
...
loop: 1,
playlist,
...
};
Then we poll the player at 250ms which is 4 times a second, checking the current time of the player.
If the current time is more than 10 we play the next video.
That way in this situation, each video plays the first 10 seconds before moving on to the next one.
setInterval(function () {
const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer();
const currentTime = player.getCurrentTime();
if (currentTime > 10) {
player.nextVideo();
}
}, 250);
I never knew this could be done.
I like that, thanks.
How are these fixed?
Oh yes, that code has a lot of JSLint problems that need to be fixed up.
All of the issues that I found just seem related to formatting. It’s all fixed up now. https://jsfiddle.net/h7jgfsv8/1/
Just this one is left I think.
player.getCurrentTime is not a function
That’s happening because your player is undefined.
How is it fixed?
In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/h7jgfsv8/1/ the videoPlayer has a reference to the player that is kept at the top of the function.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
...
let player = null;
...
player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
There is also a getPlayer() method that lets code outside of videoPlayer gain access to the player.
function getPlayer() {
return player;
}
...
return {
...
getPlayer,
...
};
That is how setInterval gains access to the player
setInterval(function () {
const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer();
...