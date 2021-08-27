Playing YouTube videos from an array

First we set it to loop which also requires a playlist, so that it resets back to the start when it gets to the last video.

playerOptions.playerVars = { ... loop: 1, playlist, ... };

Then we poll the player at 250ms which is 4 times a second, checking the current time of the player.

If the current time is more than 10 we play the next video.

That way in this situation, each video plays the first 10 seconds before moving on to the next one.

setInterval(function () { const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer(); const currentTime = player.getCurrentTime(); if (currentTime > 10) { player.nextVideo(); } }, 250);

https://jsfiddle.net/41g63uhr/