Playing YouTube videos from an array

Both ways allow for different functionality to occur.
If you want the player to play each video for 60 seconds then change over to the next song, you wouldn’t be able to do that with a playlist player, you would set it up the other way.
I think that’s wrong. You can just set up a setInterval event for 60 seconds and tell the player to play the next song.
I don’t think you are able to do that with a playlist player unless I’m mistaken.
What causes you to think that it’s not possible?
I haven’t seen any be able to work in that way, they were all set up using onStateChange.
I’ve been saying for a long time that onStateChange is frequently the wrong thing to do.
Is it onPlayerStateChange or onStateChange, I keep seeing them written two different ways. Was it changed from one to the other?
It’s onPlayerStateChange.
How come the other way works also? Was that the old way?
No hang on, I’m thinking of onYouTubeIframeAPIReady instead. It’s onStateChange
It might be onPlayerReady that you are getting the player part from.
Maybe it depends on what is being used.
I just checked and both ways work.
It can be anything. It could even be bubbleAndSqueek.
playerOptions.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": bubbleAndSqueek
};
That’s not advised though, as people looking at the function won’t have any idea about what it’s for.
I was working on this code that uses it, trying to remove as much duplication as I could.
I think I got it reduced as much as possible, though it probably could be reduced further.
I don’t understand why it needs to use 2 Math.floors for.
https://jsfiddle.net/wLe4az93/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const videos = [
"0dgNc5S8cLI",
"mnfmQe8Mv1g",
"CHahce95B1g",
"2VwsvrPFr9w"
];
let videoList = [];
const mvideos = videos[Math.floor(Math.random() * videos.length)];
document.querySelector(".video").setAttribute("data-id", mvideos);
let player = null;
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
function onStateChange(evt) {
if (evt.data)
{
return;
}
if (!videoList.length) {
videoList = videos.filter(function(a) {
return a !== player.getVideoData().video_id;
});
}
const id = videoList.splice(Math.floor(Math.random() * videoList.length), 1)[0];
player.loadVideoById(id);
}
function addPlayer(video) {
const config = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
From here on out I will have nothing to do with code that involves Math.random() because shuffle should be used instead.
oh, ok.
Would you be able to show me an example of setInterval working with a playlist player?
First we set it to loop which also requires a playlist, so that it resets back to the start when it gets to the last video.
playerOptions.playerVars = {
...
loop: 1,
playlist,
...
};
Then we poll the player at 250ms which is 4 times a second, checking the current time of the player.
If the current time is more than 10 we play the next video.
That way in this situation, each video plays the first 10 seconds before moving on to the next one.
setInterval(function () {
const player = videoPlayer.getPlayer();
const currentTime = player.getCurrentTime();
if (currentTime > 10) {
player.nextVideo();
}
}, 250);
I never knew this could be done.
I like that, thanks.