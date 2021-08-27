Playing YouTube videos from an array

We would want an init method first:

function init(videos) { } return { addPlayer, init, play };

Then we want a way for the APIReady method to get the information. To achieve that, we want the APIReady function to be inside of videoPlayer.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { ... function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket"); const wrapper = cover.parentElement; const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video"); videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, playlist); } ... }

But we also need onYouTubeIframeAPIReady to be globally accessible so that the youtube iframe can automatically run it.

function init(videos) { window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; }

Then we need to also load the iframe script when init occurs:

function loadIframeScript() { const tag = document.createElement("script"); tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api"; const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag); } ... function init(videos) { loadIframeScript(); window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady; }

Now we are in a good place to turn that list of videos into a playlist, so that APIReady can get it.

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { const config = {}; ... function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { ... videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.playlist); } ... function init(videos) { config.playlist = videos.join(); ... }

https://jsfiddle.net/xwd6n4f0/