Playing YouTube videos from an array

We would want an init method first:
function init(videos) {
}
return {
addPlayer,
init,
play
};
Then we want a way for the APIReady method to get the information. To achieve that, we want the APIReady function to be inside of videoPlayer.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
const wrapper = cover.parentElement;
const frameContainer = wrapper.querySelector(".video");
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, playlist);
}
...
}
But we also need onYouTubeIframeAPIReady to be globally accessible so that the youtube iframe can automatically run it.
function init(videos) {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
Then we need to also load the iframe script when init occurs:
function loadIframeScript() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
}
...
function init(videos) {
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
Now we are in a good place to turn that list of videos into a playlist, so that APIReady can get it.
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const config = {};
...
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
...
videoPlayer.addPlayer(frameContainer, config.playlist);
}
...
function init(videos) {
config.playlist = videos.join();
...
}
https://jsfiddle.net/xwd6n4f0/